💰 New York Accounting & Finance Roles With Multiple $150K+ Openings

New York’s finance scene is buzzing right now — from crypto to real estate to classic IB, there’s a lot hiring. Here are some standout roles if you’re ready for your next money move.

Employer: Referment (global alternative investment firm)

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a flagship finance data platform and drive generative AI adoption across a global investment firm’s financial ops. Great fit if you like being the bridge between engineering and senior finance leadership.

Employer: Amazon

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary (NY): $73,600 – $128,800 base + RSUs & benefits

Own FP&A for US Prime Video subscriptions with full P&L exposure, forecasting, and weekly/monthly reviews with senior leaders. Ideal if you enjoy big data, modeling, and media/streaming.

Employer: Talkiatry

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $175,000 – $200,000

High-impact role at a fast-growing mental health company, owning new business launches, unit economics, and board-level reporting. Great for a 10+ year finance leader who wants mission-driven work plus startup pace.

Employer: 1stDibs

Location: New York, NY (hybrid/remote options)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Tri-State): $96,000 – $106,000

Support strategic planning, KPI modeling, and board materials for a luxury design marketplace. Good step if you have 2+ years in FP&A/corp finance and want broad exposure across product, ops, and marketing.

Employer: Morgan Stanley

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $175,000 – $225,000 base

Join the Real Estate IB group working on M&A, recapitalizations, and capital markets deals with global clients. Best for associates with solid deal experience who want top-tier platform and complex transactions.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $158,100 – $328,680

Executive-level finance leader role overseeing a large portfolio, driving strategy, forecasting, and transformation in a global professional services firm. Suited to seasoned leaders with 17+ years’ experience.

Employer: Henderson Harbor Group (for a manufacturing client)

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: ~$110,000 + bonus (per title)

Hands-on senior accounting role managing close, intercompany accounting, inventory reconciliations, and audit support. Good for 3+ years’ experience and strong Excel, ideally from manufacturing/distribution.

Employer: Selby Jennings (boutique advisory client)

Location: Remote, with New York office access

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $210,000 base + ~100% discretionary bonus

Work on complex turnaround, restructuring, and distressed situations across levels from Senior Associate to Senior Director. Great if you have strong modeling and want high-stakes, lean-team deal work.

Employer: Radley James (for a quant trading firm)

Location: New York, United States

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run and scale your own systematic futures strategies on a well-capitalized platform with serious tech and autonomy. Best for PMs with proven Sharpe and production-ready strategies.

Employer: WhiteCap Workforce Solutions

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead client engagements, tax compliance, and planning while mentoring staff. Good fit for CPAs (or near-CPAs) with 5+ years of broad tax experience.

Employer: Westfield Specialty Insurance

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time, paid internship

Pay: $25/hour

Ten-week program with training, mentorship, and real underwriting work in specialty lines. Perfect for students (GPA 3.2+) wanting a path into insurance and risk.

Employer: Alexander Chapman (for a leading investment platform)

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex private credit and special situations deals, from underwriting through closing. Ideal for 5+ year credit investors with strong modeling and restructuring/distressed exposure.

Employer: Aon

Location: New York, NY (hybrid or virtual)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $170,000 + bonus

Senior actuarial role focused on P&C risk modeling and reinsurance analytics, including bespoke analyses and client presentations. Great for ACAS-level talent with 5+ years’ experience.

Employer: American Arbitration Association

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary (NYC): $217,000 – $242,800

Executive controller role owning accounting, reporting, controls, and audits for a complex organization. Best for 15+ year accounting leaders with strong GAAP and transformation experience.

Employer: Citi

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $135,000 base

FSI coverage role supporting capital raises and M&A with heavy modeling, research, and pitch work. Good for 2–5 years’ IB/finance experience aiming for classic bulge-bracket training.

Employer: Citi

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $135,000 base

Similar responsibilities as the FSI role, but focused on industrials clients and deals. Strong fit if you like real-economy sectors and want deep modeling and transaction exposure.

Employer: Citi

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $135,000 base

Junior IB role supporting senior bankers with models, valuations, and market research in the LMG group. Designed for 2–5 years’ experience and a solid finance/Business background.

Employer: Bitwise Asset Management

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary (NYC): $125,000 – $145,000 + equity

FP&A role in a fast-growing crypto asset manager, building models, dashboards, and AI-driven processes. Great if you have 3–5+ years in FP&A/IB and want to be close to the crypto market.

Employer: The Crowd (for a global architecture practice)

Location: New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own project accounting, billing, WIP, and Deltek data for a renowned architecture studio. Ideal for 5+ years of project accounting, especially in AEC/architecture.

Employer: SS&C Technologies

Location: New York City, NY (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary (NY): $115,000 – $210,000 base + bonus/equity eligible

Lead accounting and admin for multiple private equity funds, managing client relationships, waterfalls, audits, and a growing team. Best for 15+ year fund accounting leaders.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and send in a tailored resume while it’s still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.