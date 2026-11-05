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💰 New York Accounting & Finance Roles With Multiple $150K+ Openings
New York’s finance scene is buzzing right now — from crypto to real estate to classic IB, there’s a lot hiring. Here are some standout roles if you’re ready for your next money move.
Financial Analysis & Reporting Senior Manager – Strategy & Operations
Employer: Referment (global alternative investment firm)
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead a flagship finance data platform and drive generative AI adoption across a global investment firm’s financial ops. Great fit if you like being the bridge between engineering and senior finance leadership.
Senior Financial Analyst, Prime Video Subscriptions
Employer: Amazon
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary (NY): $73,600 – $128,800 base + RSUs & benefits
Own FP&A for US Prime Video subscriptions with full P&L exposure, forecasting, and weekly/monthly reviews with senior leaders. Ideal if you enjoy big data, modeling, and media/streaming.
Director, Strategic Finance
Employer: Talkiatry
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $175,000 – $200,000
High-impact role at a fast-growing mental health company, owning new business launches, unit economics, and board-level reporting. Great for a 10+ year finance leader who wants mission-driven work plus startup pace.
Strategic Finance Analyst
Employer: 1stDibs
Location: New York, NY (hybrid/remote options)
Type: Full-time
Salary (Tri-State): $96,000 – $106,000
Support strategic planning, KPI modeling, and board materials for a luxury design marketplace. Good step if you have 2+ years in FP&A/corp finance and want broad exposure across product, ops, and marketing.
Investment Banking Real Estate Associate
Employer: Morgan Stanley
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $175,000 – $225,000 base
Join the Real Estate IB group working on M&A, recapitalizations, and capital markets deals with global clients. Best for associates with solid deal experience who want top-tier platform and complex transactions.
Senior Vice President, Financial Business Partner
Employer: WSP in the U.S.
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $158,100 – $328,680
Executive-level finance leader role overseeing a large portfolio, driving strategy, forecasting, and transformation in a global professional services firm. Suited to seasoned leaders with 17+ years’ experience.
Senior Accountant – $110K + Bonus
Employer: Henderson Harbor Group (for a manufacturing client)
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: ~$110,000 + bonus (per title)
Hands-on senior accounting role managing close, intercompany accounting, inventory reconciliations, and audit support. Good for 3+ years’ experience and strong Excel, ideally from manufacturing/distribution.
Turnaround & Restructuring: Senior Associate – Senior Director (Remote)
Employer: Selby Jennings (boutique advisory client)
Location: Remote, with New York office access
Type: Full-time
Salary: $100,000 – $210,000 base + ~100% discretionary bonus
Work on complex turnaround, restructuring, and distressed situations across levels from Senior Associate to Senior Director. Great if you have strong modeling and want high-stakes, lean-team deal work.
Portfolio Manager – Systematic Futures
Employer: Radley James (for a quant trading firm)
Location: New York, United States
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Run and scale your own systematic futures strategies on a well-capitalized platform with serious tech and autonomy. Best for PMs with proven Sharpe and production-ready strategies.
Tax Manager
Employer: WhiteCap Workforce Solutions
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead client engagements, tax compliance, and planning while mentoring staff. Good fit for CPAs (or near-CPAs) with 5+ years of broad tax experience.
2027 Summer Intern Program – Underwriting Intern, NYC
Employer: Westfield Specialty Insurance
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time, paid internship
Pay: $25/hour
Ten-week program with training, mentorship, and real underwriting work in specialty lines. Perfect for students (GPA 3.2+) wanting a path into insurance and risk.
Credit Senior Associate – Capital Solutions
Employer: Alexander Chapman (for a leading investment platform)
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead complex private credit and special situations deals, from underwriting through closing. Ideal for 5+ year credit investors with strong modeling and restructuring/distressed exposure.
Reinsurance Actuarial Senior Associate Director
Employer: Aon
Location: New York, NY (hybrid or virtual)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $150,000 – $170,000 + bonus
Senior actuarial role focused on P&C risk modeling and reinsurance analytics, including bespoke analyses and client presentations. Great for ACAS-level talent with 5+ years’ experience.
Vice President & Controller
Employer: American Arbitration Association
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary (NYC): $217,000 – $242,800
Executive controller role owning accounting, reporting, controls, and audits for a complex organization. Best for 15+ year accounting leaders with strong GAAP and transformation experience.
Investment Banking Senior Analyst – FSI
Employer: Citi
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $110,000 – $135,000 base
FSI coverage role supporting capital raises and M&A with heavy modeling, research, and pitch work. Good for 2–5 years’ IB/finance experience aiming for classic bulge-bracket training.
Investment Banking Senior Analyst – Industrials
Employer: Citi
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $110,000 – $135,000 base
Similar responsibilities as the FSI role, but focused on industrials clients and deals. Strong fit if you like real-economy sectors and want deep modeling and transaction exposure.
Investment Banking Analyst – LMG
Employer: Citi
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $110,000 – $135,000 base
Junior IB role supporting senior bankers with models, valuations, and market research in the LMG group. Designed for 2–5 years’ experience and a solid finance/Business background.
Senior Financial Analyst
Employer: Bitwise Asset Management
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary (NYC): $125,000 – $145,000 + equity
FP&A role in a fast-growing crypto asset manager, building models, dashboards, and AI-driven processes. Great if you have 3–5+ years in FP&A/IB and want to be close to the crypto market.
Project Accountant
Employer: The Crowd (for a global architecture practice)
Location: New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Own project accounting, billing, WIP, and Deltek data for a renowned architecture studio. Ideal for 5+ years of project accounting, especially in AEC/architecture.
Director, Private Markets Accounting
Employer: SS&C Technologies
Location: New York City, NY (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary (NY): $115,000 – $210,000 base + bonus/equity eligible
Lead accounting and admin for multiple private equity funds, managing client relationships, waterfalls, audits, and a growing team. Best for 15+ year fund accounting leaders.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and send in a tailored resume while it’s still live.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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