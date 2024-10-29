Open in App
    • New York Islanders on The Hockey News

    Islanders Head Coach Patrick Roy Changes Plan, Decides To Overload Top Power Play Unit

    By Stefen Rosner,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gkZrD_0wQsSQuV00

    EAST MEADOW, NY -- New York Islanders head coach Patrick Roy, along with power-play coach John MacLean, have tried everything to get the man advantage going.

    Related: Islanders Head Coach Patrick Roy Shuts Down Lou Lamoriello Relationship Narrative

    Afer a 2-for-19 start, Roy elected to separate Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat to balance out the units, citing that he wanted each to get a minute of ice time.

    But after a few games doing that, before getting his dynamic duo, a struggling dynamic duo, back together, that plan has, well, let's just let Roy tell you.

    "Just throw [that plan] down the toilet," Roy said on Monday afternoon following some clear changes.

    “We're rolling, what, 10%? So we gotta do something, and we'll try this experience now," Roy said. "I mean, a season is about trying a lot of different things, and on this one, I mean, we feel like, ‘let's give it a shot and see how it goes."

    The Islanders' power play sits at 11.5 percent (3-for-26), which ranks 28th in the NHL.

    Each unit will have a different game plan.

    "We had some success last year, and the other unit will be a unit that we want to throw pucks at the net," Roy said. "We still have two power plays, and they're both gonna have to play a role.”

    The Anaheim Ducks, who the Islanders host Tuesday night at 7 PM, sit with a 75 percent penalty kill, the 10th worst in the NHL.

