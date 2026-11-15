The Bronx is busy and growing, and buildings need steady hands to keep everything clean, safe, and running well. These porter roles are solid, hands-on jobs with steady hours and room to learn more about building maintenance.

Employer: BronxWorks

BronxWorks Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Help care for BronxWorks sites across the borough by doing cleaning, light repairs, and grounds work. This is a good fit if you have 2+ years of building maintenance, can lift 50 lbs, climb ladders, and want steady work with a community-focused nonprofit.

Employer: JASA

Location: Bronx, NY (Van Cortlandt area)

Type: Full-time (35 hours/week)

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–4:00 PM

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Keep an older adult center clean, safe, and ready for daily programs—lots of floor care, room setups, and light repairs. JASA highlights good benefits, paid time off, and training, plus a steady weekday schedule.

Employer: Jewish Board of Family and Children's Services

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Physically active role keeping program spaces clean inside and out—floor care, trash, snow removal, light repairs, and basic grounds work. Best for someone with 3 years cleaning/maintenance experience who can lift 50 lbs, work on ladders, and has a valid driver’s license.

If one of these feels right, click through, check the details, and apply soon—good building and grounds roles in The Bronx tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.