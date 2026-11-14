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Greenlawn
Photos with Santa to Aid Shelter Dogs Nov. 15
2 days ago
Give a Dog a Dream will hold its annual Photos with Santa event at Pawfect Pet Den in Greenlawn on Sunday, November 15. Families can bring pets and kids for a professional photo with Santa by Christopher Appoldt Photography, with a $30 donation supporting dogs at the Huntington Animal Shelter. More information: https://giveadogadream.org/
This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Huntington
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