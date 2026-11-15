The Bronx has some solid options right now if you’re good with people and like closing deals. Here are a few standout Sales & Marketing roles worth a look.

Employer: Rocking the Boat

Rocking the Boat Location: Bronx, NY (hybrid option)

(hybrid option) Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $150,000–$175,000

Lead a $5M+ fundraising program for a well-funded youth nonprofit that uses boatbuilding, sailing, and environmental science to support Bronx teens. You’ll manage a small development team, grow major gifts, guide events and communications, and work closely with the CEO and Board.

Employer: Mosaic North America (Acosta Group)

Location: Bronx, NY (hardware/DIY retail stores)

(hardware/DIY retail stores) Type: Part-time (12-week program)

Salary: $25.00/hour + bonuses

Short-term role repping a premium in-home food recycling product in local hardware stores. You’ll run live demos, train store staff, and boost sales on weekends, with bonuses tied to performance and a required shift on Black Friday.

Employer: Red Bull Distribution Company

Location: Bronx, NY (route-based)

(route-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,200–$67,800/year

Outside sales role managing a route of retail accounts for Red Bull. You’ll grow sales, secure displays and cooler space, and keep stores stocked and on-brand; must be 21+ with a valid driver’s license and able to lift product.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and each application sharpens your story.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.