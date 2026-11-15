Healthcare hiring around The Bronx is steady right now, from entry-level billing to high-paying RN leadership and travel tech roles. If you’re in medicine, nursing, or allied health, there’s a mix of local and travel options to check out.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract , 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts

Full-time, , 40 hrs/week, 10-hr Pay: $3,055 per week (plus possible tax-free stipends)

This Cath Lab Tech contract offers aggressive pay, day shifts, and Day 1 medical, dental, and vision. You’ll get 401(k), daily or weekly pay, CEUs, and 24/7 clinical support; 1 year of experience required, no new grads.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Bronx, NY (in person)

Type: Full-time (about 44 hrs/week )

Full-time (about ) Pay: $26.95 – $32.45 per hour

Perfect if you want to break into healthcare without clinical work. You’ll review records, submit claims, and follow up on balances, with tuition reimbursement, dental insurance, flexible schedule, and retirement plan.

Employer: Shared Imaging, LLC

Location: 234 E. 149th St, Bronx, NY 10451

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8am–4pm

Full-time, Pay: $23 – $26 per hour

Great fit if you like patient contact and steady hours. You’ll greet and register patients, help move and position them for MRI/PET/CT, and support technologists. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, flex PTO, wellness incentives, and training.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $105,000 – $176,000 per year

Lead a dialysis center’s clinical operations, staff, and quality programs. This role suits an experienced RN leader with dialysis background, strong management skills, and comfort with regulatory work. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and parental leave.

Employer: NYC Health + Hospitals – Lincoln Medical Center

Location: Downtown Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Provide inpatient med/surg nursing in a busy teaching hospital. You’ll assess patients, carry out and update care plans, and work with an interdisciplinary team. Requires NY RN license (or new grad on permit in some cases) and AHA BLS.

Employer: Oak Street Health, part of CVS Health

Location: Washington Heights Center – 4405 Broadway, New York, NY 10040 (easy reach from The Bronx)

Washington Heights Center – (easy reach from The Bronx) Type: Full-time, ~ 40 hrs/week

Full-time, ~ Pay: $174,070 – $374,920 per year

Value-based primary care for mostly Medicare patients, with a focus on quality over volume. You’ll work in one center with a large care team, and may be considered for Center Medical Director. Includes a comprehensive benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement, wellness programs). Application window expected to close 10/23/2027.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time, 14-week travel contract , 36 hrs/week, 12-hr rotating day/night shifts

Full-time, , 36 hrs/week, Pay: $2,490 per week (plus possible tax-free stipends)

Travel X-Ray Tech role with strong weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and Day 1 benefits. Includes 401(k), CEUs, mileage reimbursement, and weekly pay; 1 year of experience required, no new grads.

Employer: Castle Rock Home Care

Location: Hiring from Bronx, NY for cases in Queens and Brooklyn

Hiring from for cases in Type: Full-time, night and morning cases

Full-time, night and morning cases Pay: $20.34 per hour

Home care work for Filipino HHA/PCA with active certificate. You’ll need ID or green card, Social Security card, 2 reference letters, physical, rubella/rubeola, Quantiferon, drug screen, proof of address, and direct deposit. For questions, they list 718-819-5235 ext. 214 or 211.

If something here fits you, save the link and apply soon—healthcare roles in and around The Bronx tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.