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Bronx
🏥 The Bronx Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & $170K+ Roles
4 days ago
Healthcare hiring around The Bronx is steady right now, from entry-level billing to high-paying RN leadership and travel tech roles. If you’re in medicine, nursing, or allied health, there’s a mix of local and travel options to check out.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $3,055/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Bronx, NY
- Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts
- Pay: $3,055 per week (plus possible tax-free stipends)
This Cath Lab Tech contract offers aggressive pay, day shifts, and Day 1 medical, dental, and vision. You’ll get 401(k), daily or weekly pay, CEUs, and 24/7 clinical support; 1 year of experience required, no new grads.
Medical Billing Clerk – No Experience Needed
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Bronx, NY (in person)
- Type: Full-time (about 44 hrs/week)
- Pay: $26.95 – $32.45 per hour
Perfect if you want to break into healthcare without clinical work. You’ll review records, submit claims, and follow up on balances, with tuition reimbursement, dental insurance, flexible schedule, and retirement plan.
Imaging Technologist Aide – No Weekends
- Employer: Shared Imaging, LLC
- Location: 234 E. 149th St, Bronx, NY 10451
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8am–4pm
- Pay: $23 – $26 per hour
Great fit if you like patient contact and steady hours. You’ll greet and register patients, help move and position them for MRI/PET/CT, and support technologists. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, flex PTO, wellness incentives, and training.
Dialysis Clinical Manager (RN)
- Employer: Fresenius Medical Care
- Location: Bronx, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $105,000 – $176,000 per year
Lead a dialysis center’s clinical operations, staff, and quality programs. This role suits an experienced RN leader with dialysis background, strong management skills, and comfort with regulatory work. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and parental leave.
Staff Nurse – Medicine/Surgery
- Employer: NYC Health + Hospitals – Lincoln Medical Center
- Location: Downtown Bronx, NY
- Type: Full-time
Provide inpatient med/surg nursing in a busy teaching hospital. You’ll assess patients, carry out and update care plans, and work with an interdisciplinary team. Requires NY RN license (or new grad on permit in some cases) and AHA BLS.
Primary Care Physician – Oak Street Health
- Employer: Oak Street Health, part of CVS Health
- Location: Washington Heights Center – 4405 Broadway, New York, NY 10040 (easy reach from The Bronx)
- Type: Full-time, ~40 hrs/week
- Pay: $174,070 – $374,920 per year
Value-based primary care for mostly Medicare patients, with a focus on quality over volume. You’ll work in one center with a large care team, and may be considered for Center Medical Director. Includes a comprehensive benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement, wellness programs). Application window expected to close 10/23/2027.
Travel X-Ray Technologist – $2,490/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Bronx, NY
- Type: Full-time, 14-week travel contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr rotating day/night shifts
- Pay: $2,490 per week (plus possible tax-free stipends)
Travel X-Ray Tech role with strong weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and Day 1 benefits. Includes 401(k), CEUs, mileage reimbursement, and weekly pay; 1 year of experience required, no new grads.
Filipino HHA/PCA – Queens & Brooklyn Cases
- Employer: Castle Rock Home Care
- Location: Hiring from Bronx, NY for cases in Queens and Brooklyn
- Type: Full-time, night and morning cases
- Pay: $20.34 per hour
Home care work for Filipino HHA/PCA with active certificate. You’ll need ID or green card, Social Security card, 2 reference letters, physical, rubella/rubeola, Quantiferon, drug screen, proof of address, and direct deposit. For questions, they list 718-819-5235 ext. 214 or 211.
If something here fits you, save the link and apply soon—healthcare roles in and around The Bronx tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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