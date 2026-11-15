The Bronx is busy and hiring, especially for folks who like being on the move. If you’re good behind the wheel and don’t mind some hustle, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: JW Warehouse Logistics LLC (Amazon Delivery Service Partner)

JW Warehouse Logistics LLC (Amazon Delivery Service Partner) Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Full-time & Part-time Pay: From $24.75/hour (listing also notes $23.75/hour + overtime)

(listing also notes + overtime) Perks: Company vehicle provided, no CDL required, health insurance, dental, paid time off, paid training, flexible schedule

You’ll deliver Amazon packages around the Bronx, using a company van and a handheld device for routes. Expect 8–10 hour shifts between 9am–7pm, lifting up to 50 lbs, and working in all weather.

Employer: FedEx

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $28.23 – $40.62/hour

Schedule: Monday–Saturday, 8am–5pm, rotating shifts, day off TBD

Drive FedEx vehicles to pick up and deliver packages, cover different routes, and handle basic customer service. You’ll need a high school diploma/GED, valid driver’s license, clean driving record, and must be able to lift 50 lbs and work in a constant state of alertness.

Employer: Riverview Landscapes

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Seasonal/Temporary

Seasonal/Temporary Pay: $38.00 – $42.00/hour

Perks: Paid weekly, referral program, advancement opportunities

Operate loaders, tractors, bobcats, and more to clear snow and ice on roads and parking lots. This is on-call work day or night, including holidays, and they want 3+ years of snow operation experience and a valid driver’s license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.