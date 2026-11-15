The Bronx has solid options right now if you like helping people and working in busy, upbeat places. Here are a few customer-facing roles with different vibes, from pets to beauty to city service.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $10.00 – $21.50 per hour

Learn pet grooming basics in a 10-week paid training program while working with dogs every day. Good fit if you love animals and want a long-term path in pet care with benefits and store discounts.

Employer: NYC Department of Finance

Location: 3030 Third Ave, Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $61,656 – $70,904 per year

Supervise front-line staff at the Bronx Business Center, overseeing cashiering, customer service, and daily cash closeouts. Role is for current NYC civil service staff in the right title, with potential remote work up to 2 days/week.

Employer: Burlington Stores

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17 per hour

Stand at the front of the store, greet every shopper, and help reduce theft while keeping the store safe and friendly. Good for someone alert and outgoing who wants flexible hours, a store discount, and growth in retail or loss prevention.

Employer: European Wax Center

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Not listed (front-desk / sales role)

Not listed (front-desk / sales role) Pay: Not listed (commission on sales mentioned)

Not listed (commission on sales mentioned) Greet guests, book appointments, and sell service packages and products in a fast-paced beauty setting. Great if you like sales, enjoy talking to people, and want access to benefits like health insurance, 401(k), PTO, and employee discounts.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good roles in The Bronx tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.