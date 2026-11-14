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Hockey
Rondout Valley field hockey to play for state title
3 days ago
The Rondout Valley Varsity Field Hockey team advanced from the Class C State Semifinal and will play for the state title on 2026-11-15 at 10:00 AM at Arlington High School. Fans are encouraged to attend and wear blue and white to support the team.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Rondout Valley Central School District
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