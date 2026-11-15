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🎁 Free Finds Around City of Yonkers — From Gear to Home Goods
There are some nice free items up for grabs right now in City of Yonkers. If you need riding gear, home storage, or bedding, your neighbors are giving things away.
Used Motorcycle Riding Gear
Item: Used motorcycle riding gear (multiple pieces, including gloves and boots)
Condition: All used, in various states of wear; one larger item is very lightly used
Size/fit: Poster is 5'11", wears US 38 / EU 48 or Medium, boot size 9.5. Gear should fit someone with a similar build.
Location: Cedar Knolls Colony, Yonkers, NY
Source: nextdoor.com
Notes from the poster:
- For riders only (or loved ones who ride and serve)
- Includes a bunch of gloves and other riding pieces
- All items are used and have seen different levels of use
Bundle of Clothes Hangers
Item: Assorted clothes hangers
Condition: Gently used; mixed materials
Details: Bag of plastic and wooden hangers, assorted styles
Location: Cedar Knolls Colony, Yonkers, NY
Source: nextdoor.com
Perfect if you’re organizing closets or just moved and need extra hangers.
FREE Laura Ashley Comforter - Queen Size
Item: Laura Ashley comforter, queen size
Condition: Used – good
Style: "English Country Cottage" pattern
Location: Yonkers, NY (exact pickup spot to be arranged with poster)
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
Category: Home Goods → Bedding → Comforters
Nice option if you want to refresh a guest room or your own bed without spending money.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Assorted Metal Storage Boxes
Item: Metal storage boxes, assorted
Condition: Not specified; appear to be used
Details: Various sizes and colors, good for tools, craft supplies, documents, or general organizing
Location: Crestwood, Yonkers, NY
Source: nextdoor.com
Handy if you’re trying to tidy up shelves, closets, or a home office.
Free items in City of Yonkers tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.