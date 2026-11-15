There are some nice free items up for grabs right now in City of Yonkers. If you need riding gear, home storage, or bedding, your neighbors are giving things away.

Item: Used motorcycle riding gear (multiple pieces, including gloves and boots)

Condition: All used, in various states of wear; one larger item is very lightly used

Size/fit: Poster is 5'11", wears US 38 / EU 48 or Medium, boot size 9.5. Gear should fit someone with a similar build.

Location: Cedar Knolls Colony, Yonkers, NY

Source: nextdoor.com

Notes from the poster:

For riders only (or loved ones who ride and serve)

(or loved ones who ride and serve) Includes a bunch of gloves and other riding pieces

and other riding pieces All items are used and have seen different levels of use

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Assorted clothes hangers

Condition: Gently used; mixed materials

Details: Bag of plastic and wooden hangers, assorted styles

Location: Cedar Knolls Colony, Yonkers, NY

Source: nextdoor.com

Perfect if you’re organizing closets or just moved and need extra hangers.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Laura Ashley comforter, queen size

Condition: Used – good

Style: "English Country Cottage" pattern

Location: Yonkers, NY (exact pickup spot to be arranged with poster)

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Category: Home Goods → Bedding → Comforters

Nice option if you want to refresh a guest room or your own bed without spending money.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Metal storage boxes, assorted

Condition: Not specified; appear to be used

Details: Various sizes and colors, good for tools, craft supplies, documents, or general organizing

Location: Crestwood, Yonkers, NY

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy if you’re trying to tidy up shelves, closets, or a home office.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Free items in City of Yonkers tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.