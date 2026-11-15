Here are a few free items your neighbors in City of White Plains are offering right now. If something catches your eye, reach out quickly before it’s gone.

Item: White ceramic tiger-shaped mug/stein with a removable head lid

Details: From the Barnum and Bailey Circus final tour. Fun piece for collectors or as a unique display mug.

Condition: Not stated, but described as a ceramic mug/stein with lid.

Location: Rosedale Residential Association, White Plains, NY

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Starbucks 1971 Roast Coffee, 16 oz bag

Type: Bold, dark roast with notes of toasted sugar and rich walnut

Coffee: Whole bean, 100% Arabica

Condition: Unopened

Pickup Info: Pick up in The Highlands, White Plains, NY

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Original Miele SF-SAC 20/30 and SF-HA 30 filters

Includes: 3× AirClean filters (plus the HEPA AirClean filter model listed)

Use: For compatible Miele vacuum cleaners that take SF-SAC 20/30 and SF-HA 30 filters

Location: Rosedale Residential Association, White Plains, NY

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Free items in City of White Plains tend to go fast, so if you see something you like, click through, confirm it’s still available, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.