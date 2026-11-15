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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in City of White Plains Today
Here are a few free items your neighbors in City of White Plains are offering right now. If something catches your eye, reach out quickly before it’s gone.
Plastic Tiger Mug – Barnum & Bailey Final Tour
Item: White ceramic tiger-shaped mug/stein with a removable head lid
Details: From the Barnum and Bailey Circus final tour. Fun piece for collectors or as a unique display mug.
Condition: Not stated, but described as a ceramic mug/stein with lid.
Location: Rosedale Residential Association, White Plains, NY
Source: nextdoor.com
Starbucks 1971 Roast Coffee – 16 oz Whole Bean
Item: Starbucks 1971 Roast Coffee, 16 oz bag
Type: Bold, dark roast with notes of toasted sugar and rich walnut
Coffee: Whole bean, 100% Arabica
Condition: Unopened
Pickup Info: Pick up in The Highlands, White Plains, NY
Source: nextdoor.com
Miele AirClean & HEPA AirClean Filters
Item: Original Miele SF-SAC 20/30 and SF-HA 30 filters
Includes: 3× AirClean filters (plus the HEPA AirClean filter model listed)
Use: For compatible Miele vacuum cleaners that take SF-SAC 20/30 and SF-HA 30 filters
Location: Rosedale Residential Association, White Plains, NY
Source: nextdoor.com
Free items in City of White Plains tend to go fast, so if you see something you like, click through, confirm it’s still available, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.