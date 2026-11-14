📅 Valley Central football wins first Section IX Class AA title

The Valley Central varsity football team has made school history by winning the district’s first-ever Section IX Class AA championship.

The Vikings beat Newburgh Free Academy 16-6 on Saturday, Nov. 14 at Monroe-Woodbury High School to claim the title.

Superintendent Evette Avila praised the team and coaches for their hard work, character, and sportsmanship, saying they have represented the district and community well.

Next up, Valley Central moves on to the Class AA state playoffs. They will play at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 at Colonie High School. The opponent has not yet been announced.

If you’re a VC family or fan, this is a great chance to cheer on the team as they continue their playoff run.