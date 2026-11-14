📅 Free surprise art movie at Dove Block on Nov. 15

Looking for an easy Sunday outing? On Sunday, November 15, 2026 at 1:00 PM, the Dove Block Project is hosting “Surprise Sunday Cinema” in The Dove’s Jim Spates Micro-theater, located at 465 Exchange Street, Geneva, NY 14456.

It’s a free, art-themed movie, and the title is a surprise each month. No registration is required, but seating is limited to 27 people, so it’s smart to get there a bit early.

This is a nice pick if you enjoy movies, art, or just want something different to do on a Sunday afternoon.

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