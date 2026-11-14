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Rome
Domestic incident arrest reported in City of Rome
4 days ago
A 28-year-old City of Rome man, Nicholas C. Ferlo, was arrested after a reported domestic incident in Rome.
According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, the incident happened on October 9, 2026, and Ferlo was arrested on November 13, 2026.
He is charged with:
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child (class A misdemeanor)
- Unlawful Imprisonment in the 2nd degree (class A misdemeanor)
- Harassment in the 2nd degree (violation)
Ferlo was processed at the Kurt B. Wyman Law Enforcement Building and then brought to CAP Court, where he was released on his own recognizance.
This notice is informational; no further steps are listed for residents.
More Info: According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, ...
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