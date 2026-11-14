📅 Teen Dungeons & Dragons at Julia Boyer Reinstein Library

Teens who like fantasy, games, or storytelling are invited to a beginner-friendly Dungeons & Dragons group at the Julia Boyer Reinstein Library.

Sessions run from 2:00pm to 4:00pm on select Saturdays, including November 14, 2026, with other dates listed as October 3, October 17, October 31, November 28, and December 12.

No experience or supplies are needed, and snacks are provided. Spaces are limited based on how many Dungeon Masters are available, so registration is required.

For ages 12–17.

To sign up, visit the JBR Library in person or call 716-668-4991.