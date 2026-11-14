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📅 “UNSCRIPTED” student performance at Merriweather Library
3 days ago
📅 Student performance showcase: “UNSCRIPTED”
Check out “UNSCRIPTED”, an in-person show presented by 716Artists at the Frank E. Merriweather, Jr. Branch Library auditorium.
Students will share original work through live performance and video, highlighting their own voices and stories. 716Artists is a creative company focused on developing talent in theatre, film, and television.
- Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026
- Time: 2:00pm – 4:00pm (Eastern Time)
- Location: Auditorium, Frank E. Merriweather, Jr. Branch Library
- Audience: Adults
- Category: Performing arts
If you’re into local arts or want something different to do on a Saturday afternoon, this is a chance to support student creators and enjoy new stories from Buffalo talent.
More Info: 716Artists Presents: "UNSCRIPTED - ...
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