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Shopping
💰 $3 bag book & media sale at Isaías González-Soto Library
3 days ago
💰 $3 bag sale on books & movies at Isaías González-Soto
The Isaías González-Soto Branch Library is running a $3 per bag Discard Book & Media Sale in the lower level (stairs or lift access) during open hours all November 2026, with listed sale dates running through Monday, December 7, 2026.
Fill a bag with:
- Books & media for $3.00 per bag
- Limit 10 media items (movies or TV shows) per bag; extra media are $1.00 each
- Cash only and bring your own bag
- No limit on how many bags you can buy
Typical branch hours:
- Mon: 10am–6pm
- Tue: 9am–5pm
- Wed: 12pm–8pm
- Thu: 10am–6pm
- Sat: 10am–6pm
Thank you for supporting library programming and equipment by shopping the sale!
More Info: $3/Bag Discard Book & Media Sale - ...
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