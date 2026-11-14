💰 $3 bag sale on books & movies at Isaías González-Soto

The Isaías González-Soto Branch Library is running a $3 per bag Discard Book & Media Sale in the lower level (stairs or lift access) during open hours all November 2026, with listed sale dates running through Monday, December 7, 2026.

Fill a bag with:

Books & media for $3.00 per bag

Limit 10 media items (movies or TV shows) per bag; extra media are $1.00 each

(movies or TV shows) per bag; extra media are Cash only and bring your own bag

and No limit on how many bags you can buy

Typical branch hours:

Mon: 10am–6pm

10am–6pm Tue: 9am–5pm

9am–5pm Wed: 12pm–8pm

12pm–8pm Thu: 10am–6pm

10am–6pm Sat: 10am–6pm

Thank you for supporting library programming and equipment by shopping the sale!