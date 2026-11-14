The Bronx has some solid logistics roles right now, especially if you like driving, staying active, and keeping things organized. Here are a couple of strong options with steady hours and benefits.

Employer: LION TotalCare (LION)

LION TotalCare (LION) Location: 703 East 134th St, Bronx, NY 10454

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00 – $24.00/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm, overtime as needed

Drive a company van/truck to FDNY fire stations, pick up and deliver firefighter gear, then help with receiving, cleaning, and shipping PPE when you’re not on the road. Good fit if you’re 21+ with a clean license, can lift 50 lbs, and want a job that supports firefighter safety, with health, dental, vision, 401(k), and education reimbursement.

Employer: Wonderful Sales (The Wonderful Company brands like FIJI Water, POM, Wonderful Pistachios)

(The Wonderful Company brands like FIJI Water, POM, Wonderful Pistachios) Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00/hour (depends on skills & experience)

(depends on skills & experience) Schedule: Monday–Friday

Mix of warehouse work and light driving: unload and load trucks, build pallets, keep inventory organized, and move/park 18–24 ft box trucks in the yard (no CDL needed). You’ll use forklifts/pallet jacks, lift up to 50 lbs, and sometimes deliver product to stores. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, wellness perks, and clear paths for career growth.

If one of these sounds right, don’t wait—polish your resume, highlight your driving and warehouse experience, and apply through the links above.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.