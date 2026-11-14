📅 Dummy Light’s 100th Birthday & Small Business Saturday

On Saturday, November 28, 2026 at 11:00 AM, Croton-on-Hudson is celebrating the 100th birthday of the Dummy Light, known as the oldest traffic light in America.

There will be special events at local businesses in Croton-on-Hudson, NY 10520 to mark both the light’s big milestone and Small Business Saturday.

If you’re in town that weekend, plan to:

Stop by the celebration around 11:00 AM

Visit participating local shops and businesses hosting special activities

It’s a fun way to enjoy a bit of local history and support small businesses at the same time.