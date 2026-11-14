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⚖️ The Bronx legal jobs: multiple roles up to $234K+
The Bronx legal scene is busy right now, with solid public sector roles for both seasoned attorneys and sharp support staff. If you want courtroom action and steady government benefits, these are worth a look.
Bureau Chief – Conviction Integrity Bureau
- Employer: Bronx District Attorney
- Location: Bronx, NY (198 E 161st St)
- Salary: $220,671 – $234,496
- Type: Full-time, senior management (Assistant District Attorney)
- Deadline: Posted until 01/12/2027
Lead the Conviction Integrity Bureau, overseeing post-conviction innocence and wrongful conviction reviews in serious cases. This is a high-impact leadership role for an experienced NY-licensed attorney with deep felony and post-conviction experience, reporting directly to General Counsel and shaping office-wide ethics and best practices.
Specialized Trial Preparation Assistant – Discovery Compliance Bureau
- Employer: Bronx District Attorney
- Location: Bronx, NY (198 E 161st St)
- Salary: $72,404
- Type: Full-time, support staff (Community Coordinator)
- Deadline: Posted until 01/12/2027
Support the Discovery Compliance Bureau by building Giglio and discovery packets, pulling records from NYPD/DOC/CCRB/other agencies, and handling sensitive disciplinary documents. Good fit if you have law firm or government experience, strong writing skills, and can juggle details in a fast-paced legal setting.
Trial Division (GCB) – Trial Preparation Assistant, Level II
- Employer: Bronx District Attorney
- Location: Bronx, NY (198 E 161st St)
- Salary: $56,000
- Type: Full-time, support staff (Community Associate)
- Deadline: Posted until 01/11/2027
Work in the General Crimes Bureau helping ADAs from intake through trial: organize discovery, prep exhibits, do basic legal research, and accompany attorneys to court. Great entry point into criminal law if you’re organized, comfortable with confidential work, and have a valid NY driver’s license.
Principal Court Attorney (JG-31), Supreme Court Bronx – Criminal Term
- Employer: NYS Unified Court System
- Location: Supreme Court, Bronx County – Criminal Term (265 E 161st St)
- Salary: $130,061 base + $4,920 location pay
- Type: Full-time, non-competitive/confidential attorney role
- Deadline: Applications must be received or postmarked by 12/10/2026
Senior court attorney role managing priority criminal matters: supervise staff, track and move cases, research complex issues, and draft opinions and orders for judges. Requires NY Bar admission plus either prior service as an Associate Court Attorney or at least eight years of post-admission legal experience.
If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—check the posting, polish your resume, and get that application in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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