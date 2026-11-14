undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New Castle
⚠️ Thanksgiving week trash & recycling schedule changes
2 days ago
⚠️ Thanksgiving week changes to trash & recycling in New Castle:
New Castle Recycling Center
- CLOSED: Thursday, Nov 26 and Friday, Nov 27
- OPEN: Saturday, Nov 28
SanPro Disposal curbside collection
- Zone 4: No pickup on Thursday, Nov 26
- Thursday’s collection moves to Friday, Nov 27
- Zone 5: Regular Friday collection moves to Saturday, Nov 28
If you’re in Zone 4 or Zone 5, put your trash and recycling out on the adjusted days so you don’t miss pickup.
More Info: Recycling / Refuse Schedule • New Castle, NY
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.