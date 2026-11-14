⚠️ Thanksgiving week changes to trash & recycling in New Castle:

New Castle Recycling Center

CLOSED: Thursday, Nov 26 and Friday, Nov 27

and OPEN: Saturday, Nov 28

SanPro Disposal curbside collection

Zone 4: No pickup on Thursday, Nov 26 Thursday’s collection moves to Friday, Nov 27

No pickup on Zone 5: Regular Friday collection moves to Saturday, Nov 28

If you’re in Zone 4 or Zone 5, put your trash and recycling out on the adjusted days so you don’t miss pickup.