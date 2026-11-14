The Bronx is busy hiring in community and social services right now. If you like helping people and being out in the neighborhood, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Bowery Residents' Committee (BRC)

Bowery Residents' Committee (BRC) Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time (37.5 hrs/week), 24/7 program, mandatory overtime

Salary: Not listed

This is a frontline shelter role supporting adults experiencing homelessness, using trauma‑informed care and de‑escalation. You’ll monitor the building, respond to crises, help with safety checks, and get certifications like CPR/First Aid, Narcan, and Fire Safety Guard, plus health/dental from Day One and generous time off.

Employer: African American Planning Commission, Inc. (AAPCI)

Location: Bronx, NY 10468

Type: Full-time

Salary: About $61,261/year

Work with families in shelter to secure housing and public benefits (Food Stamps, SSI/SSD, etc.). This role mixes landlord outreach, housing searches, and benefits advocacy, with 23 days PTO, medical/dental/vision, 403(b), and potential student loan forgiveness (PSLF‑eligible employer).

Employer: Lutheran Social Services of New York

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time, salaried non-exempt

Salary: About $51,358/year

Help families in shelter find and keep safe housing using subsidies and local resources. You’ll build relationships with landlords, run housing‑ready workshops, do home visits, and support long‑term stability, with a focus on Housing First and NYC housing programs.

Employer: The Center for Family Support Inc.

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: About $66,300/year

Support people with developmental disabilities or mental health needs using behavior analysis and individualized plans. This role is more clinical and data‑driven, with strong teamwork and robust benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and paid time off.

Employer: Catholic Guardian Services

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $57,000–$60,000/year (depends on education and experience)

Work with youth in foster care who may be AWOC, hospitalized, incarcerated, or on long visits. You’ll handle case planning, crisis support, and coordination with homes and facilities, with 26 days PTO in year one, 15+ paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 403(b), tuition reimbursement, and student loan help.

Employer: Bond Health (staffing for Bronx Day Hab program)

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Part- to full-time, Mon–Fri ~8am–2–4pm

Salary: Not listed

Support adults with intellectual/developmental disabilities in a day program, helping with daily living skills, community outings, and personal care. Good fit if you have a HS diploma and ID/DD experience and want steady weekday hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these agencies hire for multiple roles and shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.