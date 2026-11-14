Niagara University is seeing steady hiring for campus support roles, especially in cleaning and facilities. If you like staying active and keeping spaces looking sharp, these could be a good fit.

Employer: UG2

UG2 Location: Niagara University, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

UG2 is hiring Janitorial Cleaners to keep campus buildings clean and safe. You’ll handle daily tasks like vacuuming, mopping, trash removal, and bathroom cleaning, plus restocking supplies and caring for basic cleaning equipment.

This role is good if you:

Have 6+ months of customer service or facility services experience

of customer service or facility services experience Can lift up to 50 lbs and stay on your feet

and stay on your feet Pay attention to detail and like keeping things organized

Are open to learning proper cleaning techniques and using safety gear

(There are several postings for this same role; details are the same, but you can also check these links if one closes: Posting 2, Posting 3, Posting 4)

If this sounds like you, click through, skim the description, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.