The Bronx tech scene is busy right now—solid options whether you like data, maps, or hands-on lab work. Here are a few IT roles worth a look this week.

Employer: The City University of New York (Hostos Community College)

The City University of New York (Hostos Community College) Location: Bronx, NY (on campus, in person)

(on campus, in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,651 – $79,928

You’ll be the go-to tech expert for Digital Design, Animation, and Game Design labs—managing Mac and high-performance PC labs, Adobe Creative Cloud, Wacom tablets, and printing gear. Great fit if you like keeping creative tech running smoothly, supporting faculty and students, and don’t mind a hands-on campus role with full CUNY benefits and pension options.

Employer: Bronx District Attorney’s Office

Location: 198 E 161st Street, Bronx, NY (hybrid after 2 years)

(hybrid after 2 years) Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000/year

Use Power BI, SQL, R, or Stata to turn criminal justice data into clear dashboards and reports for office leadership and policymakers. Good for someone who enjoys data storytelling, public service work, and wants a stable city role that may qualify for Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

Employer: Amerit Consulting (supporting a major energy utilities client)

(supporting a major energy utilities client) Location: Bronx, NY 10462 (4 days onsite, 1 day remote)

(4 days onsite, 1 day remote) Type: Contract, 6+ months (W2 only)

Pay: $45–$55/hour (W2)

Help a utilities eGIS team move from legacy maps to Esri ArcMap/ArcFM, doing QA/QC on electric and gas mapping data and running spatial queries. Ideal if you have at least 2 years with Esri GIS, like detailed data work, and want a well-paid contract with a strong chance of extension.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.