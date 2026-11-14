🚧 Demolition starting at former Spencer Shur Fine building

The Village of Spencer is starting demolition of the Spencer Shur Fine building.

For everyone’s safety:

Do not enter or walk into the demolition area

or walk into the demolition area Do not park near the work zone so contractors have enough room to work safely and efficiently

This affects residents, visitors, and anyone who usually parks or passes near the old Spencer Shur Fine site in the Village of Spencer.

Please follow the posted directions and keep clear of the area while work is underway to help keep the community safe.