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Local Authority
🚧 Demolition underway at Spencer Shur Fine building
2 days ago
🚧 Demolition starting at former Spencer Shur Fine building
The Village of Spencer is starting demolition of the Spencer Shur Fine building.
For everyone’s safety:
- Do not enter or walk into the demolition area
- Do not park near the work zone so contractors have enough room to work safely and efficiently
This affects residents, visitors, and anyone who usually parks or passes near the old Spencer Shur Fine site in the Village of Spencer.
Please follow the posted directions and keep clear of the area while work is underway to help keep the community safe.
More Info: PUBLIC NOTICE – SPENCER SHUR FINE DEMOLITION – Vil...
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