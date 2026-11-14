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📅 Dessert Concert & raffles to support chorus Nov. 18
📅 Dessert Concert supports student NYC trip on Nov. 18
Treat yourself to music and sweets while helping local students!
The Annual Dessert Concert will be held on Wednesday, November 18, in the LACS Auditorium.
- Raffles start: 6:15 p.m.
- Doors open: 6:30 p.m.
- Concert begins: 7:00 p.m.
- Admission: $5 at the door
The event is hosted by the LACS High School Select Chorus and features beautiful music, desserts, and raffles with prizes donated by local businesses and families.
All proceeds help the chorus raise money for their upcoming trip to New York City.
If you’d like a fun night out and want to support local student musicians, just show up at the LACS Auditorium on Nov. 18 with $5 for admission and extra cash if you’d like to join the raffles.
More Info: Lowville Academy and Central School District -
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