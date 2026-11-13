undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New York
Flu now leading respiratory virus in NYC
8 days ago
Flu is now the main respiratory virus in New York City, surpassing COVID-19 for the first time this season. All New Yorkers 6 months and older are advised to get an annual flu shot; more information on flu vaccination is available here, and a related interview can be heard here.
This content is adapted from materials provided by NYC Health + Hospitals
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.