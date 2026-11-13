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Bay Shore
Bay Shore Students Compete in LIME Math Contest
10 days ago
Thirty students from Bay Shore Middle School took part in the Long Island Math Excellence (LIME) Competition at Northport High School, working in teams of five in both individual and group math challenges. https://t.co/txeXFkG66w
This content is adapted from materials provided by Bay Shore Schools
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