The University at Buffalo / Getzville area has some solid finance and banking roles right now, from early-career analysts to senior credit leaders. If you’re looking to stay local but level up your money skills, these are worth a look.

Employer: M&T Bank

M&T Bank Location: Getzville, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.61 – $37.67/hour (USD)

This role manages delinquent consumer, mortgage, and commercial loan accounts, working with borrowers on repayment plans and loss mitigation options. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like problem-solving over the phone, and have 2+ years of relevant experience in banking or collections.

Employer: Citi

Location: Getzville, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,840 – $173,760/year (USD)

Lead a team of underwriter analysts handling credit approval memos for insurance clients and oversee portfolio quality, risk ratings, and audits. This is a senior role for someone with 10+ years in wholesale credit, strong credit training, and experience managing people and budgets.

Employer: Citi

Location: Getzville, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,440 – $77,360/year (USD)

Support NAM REPO sales and securities/derivatives processing, including trade settlement, reconciliations, and reporting on hedge fund and counterparty activity. A good step if you have 2–5 years’ experience, a bachelor’s degree, and want to grow in operations and markets.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles you can explore from there.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.