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Bronx
🚔 Multiple Public Safety & Security Jobs Hiring Now in The Bronx
13 days ago
The Bronx is busy and growing, and so is demand for people who can keep stores, shelters, and buildings safe. If you’ve got a security license (or want to build experience), there are several solid options right now.
Security Officer Part Time Unarmed – Commercial Building
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Bronx, NY
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17.00/hour
- Schedule: Saturdays, 5:00 PM – 1:00 AM, with option to pick up extra shifts
This role gives you a steady weekly “anchor” shift plus the chance to grab more hours when you want. Good fit if you already have 1+ year security experience and want flexibility, benefits, and a path to full-time.
Security Professional Flex Officer – Utility Company
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Based in Midtown Manhattan, open to Bronx candidates
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.30 – $19.30/hour
- Schedule: Flexible, Monday–Sunday, all shifts (days, evenings, overnights)
You’ll cover different sites and shifts, picking up work through an app so you can build a schedule that fits your life. No prior security experience required, just a HS diploma/GED and ability to adapt to different posts.
Security Guard
- Employer: Urban Pathways, Inc.
- Location: Bronx, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not listed (varies by experience)
You’ll help keep a supportive housing program safe for residents and staff—front desk work, tours, fire safety, and crisis response. Great if you have 1–2 years security experience, are comfortable working with people facing homelessness or mental health challenges, and want strong benefits and retirement plans.
FLSD (Fire Life Safety Director)
- Employer: Infinity Protection Services, Inc.
- Location: 448 E 189th St, Bronx, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28.00/hour
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Lead fire and life safety across construction and facility sites—inspections, system design, and code compliance. Best for someone with proven fire alarm/sprinkler or inspection experience who wants steady weekday hours in the Bronx.
Safety Security Officer – Homeless Shelter
- Employer: Westhab, Inc.
- Location: Bronx, NY (and other NYC boroughs)
- Type: Full-time, relief position with mandated overtime
- Pay: $19.65/hour
You’ll work in a 24/7 shelter doing room checks, crisis intervention, access control, and incident reports. You must have a NYS Security Guard License and current 8-Hour Annual Certificate; F02 Fire Guard and CPI are a plus.
Armed Security Officer – Medical Center
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Bronx, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $47.74/hour
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM
High-paying armed role protecting a tech/media/telecom-related medical center site with patrols, access control, and incident response. You’ll need a concealed carry permit, Armed Guard license, 1+ year armed security/law enforcement/military, and 1+ year security experience.
Part-Time Asset Protection Associate
- Employer: Five Below
- Location: Bronx, NY
- Type: Part-time, hourly
- Pay: Starting at $18.50/hour
Retail loss prevention role focused on shortage reduction, store safety checks, and visible presence at the entrance. Good for someone with 1–2 years retail loss prevention or security, who can work nights and weekends and be on their feet.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer or nearby sites.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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