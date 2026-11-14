The Bronx is busy and growing, and so is demand for people who can keep stores, shelters, and buildings safe. If you’ve got a security license (or want to build experience), there are several solid options right now.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00/hour

Schedule: Saturdays, 5:00 PM – 1:00 AM, with option to pick up extra shifts

This role gives you a steady weekly “anchor” shift plus the chance to grab more hours when you want. Good fit if you already have 1+ year security experience and want flexibility, benefits, and a path to full-time.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Based in Midtown Manhattan , open to Bronx candidates

Based in , open to Bronx candidates Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.30 – $19.30/hour

Schedule: Flexible, Monday–Sunday, all shifts (days, evenings, overnights)

You’ll cover different sites and shifts, picking up work through an app so you can build a schedule that fits your life. No prior security experience required, just a HS diploma/GED and ability to adapt to different posts.

Employer: Urban Pathways, Inc.

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (varies by experience)

You’ll help keep a supportive housing program safe for residents and staff—front desk work, tours, fire safety, and crisis response. Great if you have 1–2 years security experience, are comfortable working with people facing homelessness or mental health challenges, and want strong benefits and retirement plans.

Employer: Infinity Protection Services, Inc.

Location: 448 E 189th St, Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.00/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Lead fire and life safety across construction and facility sites—inspections, system design, and code compliance. Best for someone with proven fire alarm/sprinkler or inspection experience who wants steady weekday hours in the Bronx.

Employer: Westhab, Inc.

Location: Bronx, NY (and other NYC boroughs)

Type: Full-time, relief position with mandated overtime

Pay: $19.65/hour

You’ll work in a 24/7 shelter doing room checks, crisis intervention, access control, and incident reports. You must have a NYS Security Guard License and current 8-Hour Annual Certificate; F02 Fire Guard and CPI are a plus.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $47.74/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM

High-paying armed role protecting a tech/media/telecom-related medical center site with patrols, access control, and incident response. You’ll need a concealed carry permit, Armed Guard license, 1+ year armed security/law enforcement/military, and 1+ year security experience.

Employer: Five Below

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Part-time, hourly

Pay: Starting at $18.50/hour

Retail loss prevention role focused on shortage reduction, store safety checks, and visible presence at the entrance. Good for someone with 1–2 years retail loss prevention or security, who can work nights and weekends and be on their feet.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer or nearby sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.