The Bronx healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, and rehab centers. If you work in patient care, there are solid options here from entry-level to senior leadership.

Employer: Mental Health Association of Rochester

Mental Health Association of Rochester Location: Bronx, NY (home & community visits across NYC)

(home & community visits across NYC) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work 1:1 with patients in their homes and communities, building treatment plans that boost mobility and independence. Great if you like autonomy, EMR-based practice, and team-based care.

Employer: NYC Health + Hospitals / North Central Bronx

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior nursing leadership role overseeing multiple units, staffing, quality metrics, and policy. Good fit for RNs with a BSN or MSN and several years of supervisory experience.

Employer: NYC Health + Hospitals / Jacobi

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level lab role handling specimens, data entry, and basic lab support in a major teaching hospital. High school diploma plus 1 year lab experience (or equivalent) accepted.

Employer: NYC Health + Hospitals / Jacobi

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead an inpatient unit’s nursing care, staffing, and standards. Ideal for RNs with at least 1 year of experience ready to step into a formal leadership role.

Employer: Sigma Health Rehab at Beth Abraham Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing

at Beth Abraham Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed) + $6,000 sign-on bonus

Skilled nursing facility PT role with strong benefits, PTO from day 1, CEU reimbursement, and mentorship. Open to new grads with NY PT license or in process.

Employer: CompHealth (hospital-employed role in Bronx)

(hospital-employed role in Bronx) Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $250,000 – $270,000/year

100% outpatient child/adolescent psychiatry, Monday–Friday 9–5, no call or after-hours. Teaching hospital affiliation and visa sponsorship (J-1/H-1B) available.

Employer: Montefiore Health System

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Days, 8am–6:30pm , Mon–Fri with alternating weekends/holidays

Days, , Mon–Fri with alternating weekends/holidays Pay: $62.63/hour (base; may vary with differentials/experience)

Oncology RN role focused on coordinated, patient-centered care and interdisciplinary teamwork. Requires NY RN license and 1 year inpatient med-surg experience.

Employer: New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Location: Float across Yorkville, Upper East Side, ECCC, Washington Heights (NYC area)

Float across (NYC area) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Four 10-hour shifts (Mon, Wed, Thu, Fri), 8am–6pm

Four 10-hour shifts (Mon, Wed, Thu, Fri), 8am–6pm Pay: Starting at $58/hour, based on experience

Administer chemo, biologics, and supportive meds in a multi-site oncology practice. Strong benefits from day 1 and good for RNs comfortable with travel and infusion.

Employer: CompHealth (academic medical center in Bronx)

(academic medical center in Bronx) Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Five nights/week, 12am–8am

Five nights/week, Salary: $301,000 – $311,000/year

Overnight psychiatrist for CPEP and ED consults, handling acute presentations and disposition planning. Board-eligible/board-certified MD/DO with active NY license required.

Employer: Genesis Medical Health, PC

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Part-time

Schedule: 5 mornings/week, about 4–5 hours/day (7–12 or 8–12)

5 mornings/week, about 4–5 hours/day (7–12 or 8–12) Pay: $400 – $500 per day

Provide primary care to geriatric residents at one nursing home, handling routine, follow-up, and acute visits. Great for PAs wanting steady daytime hours and no nights.

Employer: City Smiles Dental

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Not specified (in-person)

Not specified (in-person) Salary: Not listed

Busy PPO practice with a dedicated hygiene assistant, monthly incentives, and PTO. Ideal for an RDH who likes a fast-paced, team-focused office.

Employer: Genesis Medical Health, PC

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Part-time

Schedule: 5 mornings/week, about 4–5 hours/day (7–12 or 8–12)

5 mornings/week, about 4–5 hours/day (7–12 or 8–12) Pay: $400 – $500 per day

NP role in a single skilled nursing facility, managing chronic conditions and acute issues for geriatric residents. Good fit if you want consistent hours and long-term patient relationships.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Bronx, NY 10458

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Pay: $48 – $52/hour

General PT role with ortho, neuro, pediatric, and geriatric caseloads across various care settings. Offers flexible schedule and PTO; NY PT license required.

Employer: SCO Family of Services

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Not specified (in-person)

Not specified (in-person) Salary: Not listed

Coordinate medical appointments, meds, and documentation for people with intellectual/developmental disabilities. High school diploma and valid driver’s license required.

Employer: Calvary Hospital

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Per diem

Pay: $70/hour

Per diem PT in a renowned palliative care hospital, working with advanced cancer and terminally ill patients. Requires NY PT license and at least 1 year of experience.

Employer: The Smilist Dental (confidential posting)

(confidential posting) Location: Allerton, Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $250,000 – $400,000/year

Modern, fully digital general practice with CE, mentorship, and full benefits. Great for a DDS/DMD who wants high earning potential in a busy Bronx office.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings they don’t always list in one place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.