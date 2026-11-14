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Bronx
🏥 Multiple Bronx Healthcare Jobs, From RNs to $300K+ Physicians
13 days ago
The Bronx healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, and rehab centers. If you work in patient care, there are solid options here from entry-level to senior leadership.
Physical Therapist
- Employer: Mental Health Association of Rochester
- Location: Bronx, NY (home & community visits across NYC)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work 1:1 with patients in their homes and communities, building treatment plans that boost mobility and independence. Great if you like autonomy, EMR-based practice, and team-based care.
Associate Director of Nursing
- Employer: NYC Health + Hospitals / North Central Bronx
- Location: Bronx, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior nursing leadership role overseeing multiple units, staffing, quality metrics, and policy. Good fit for RNs with a BSN or MSN and several years of supervisory experience.
Laboratory Assistant
- Employer: NYC Health + Hospitals / Jacobi
- Location: Bronx, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level lab role handling specimens, data entry, and basic lab support in a major teaching hospital. High school diploma plus 1 year lab experience (or equivalent) accepted.
Head Nurse
- Employer: NYC Health + Hospitals / Jacobi
- Location: Bronx, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead an inpatient unit’s nursing care, staffing, and standards. Ideal for RNs with at least 1 year of experience ready to step into a formal leadership role.
Physical Therapist (PT) – $6,000 Sign-On Bonus – Beth Abraham
- Employer: Sigma Health Rehab at Beth Abraham Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing
- Location: Bronx, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed) + $6,000 sign-on bonus
Skilled nursing facility PT role with strong benefits, PTO from day 1, CEU reimbursement, and mentorship. Open to new grads with NY PT license or in process.
Physician – Child & Adolescent Psychiatry (Outpatient, No Call)
- Employer: CompHealth (hospital-employed role in Bronx)
- Location: Bronx, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $250,000 – $270,000/year
100% outpatient child/adolescent psychiatry, Monday–Friday 9–5, no call or after-hours. Teaching hospital affiliation and visa sponsorship (J-1/H-1B) available.
Staff Nurse I/II – Oncology (Day Shift)
- Employer: Montefiore Health System
- Location: Bronx, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Days, 8am–6:30pm, Mon–Fri with alternating weekends/holidays
- Pay: $62.63/hour (base; may vary with differentials/experience)
Oncology RN role focused on coordinated, patient-centered care and interdisciplinary teamwork. Requires NY RN license and 1 year inpatient med-surg experience.
Registered Nurse – FLOAT (Oncology Infusion)
- Employer: New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
- Location: Float across Yorkville, Upper East Side, ECCC, Washington Heights (NYC area)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Four 10-hour shifts (Mon, Wed, Thu, Fri), 8am–6pm
- Pay: Starting at $58/hour, based on experience
Administer chemo, biologics, and supportive meds in a multi-site oncology practice. Strong benefits from day 1 and good for RNs comfortable with travel and infusion.
Physician – Psychiatry (Overnight CPEP)
- Employer: CompHealth (academic medical center in Bronx)
- Location: Bronx, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Five nights/week, 12am–8am
- Salary: $301,000 – $311,000/year
Overnight psychiatrist for CPEP and ED consults, handling acute presentations and disposition planning. Board-eligible/board-certified MD/DO with active NY license required.
Physician Assistant – Nursing Home (Part-Time Mornings)
- Employer: Genesis Medical Health, PC
- Location: Bronx, NY
- Type: Part-time
- Schedule: 5 mornings/week, about 4–5 hours/day (7–12 or 8–12)
- Pay: $400 – $500 per day
Provide primary care to geriatric residents at one nursing home, handling routine, follow-up, and acute visits. Great for PAs wanting steady daytime hours and no nights.
Dental Hygienist
- Employer: City Smiles Dental
- Location: Bronx, NY
- Type: Not specified (in-person)
- Salary: Not listed
Busy PPO practice with a dedicated hygiene assistant, monthly incentives, and PTO. Ideal for an RDH who likes a fast-paced, team-focused office.
Nurse Practitioner – Nursing Home (Part-Time Mornings)
- Employer: Genesis Medical Health, PC
- Location: Bronx, NY
- Type: Part-time
- Schedule: 5 mornings/week, about 4–5 hours/day (7–12 or 8–12)
- Pay: $400 – $500 per day
NP role in a single skilled nursing facility, managing chronic conditions and acute issues for geriatric residents. Good fit if you want consistent hours and long-term patient relationships.
Physical Therapist
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Bronx, NY 10458
- Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)
- Pay: $48 – $52/hour
General PT role with ortho, neuro, pediatric, and geriatric caseloads across various care settings. Offers flexible schedule and PTO; NY PT license required.
Medical Coordinator / Direct Support Professional
- Employer: SCO Family of Services
- Location: Bronx, NY
- Type: Not specified (in-person)
- Salary: Not listed
Coordinate medical appointments, meds, and documentation for people with intellectual/developmental disabilities. High school diploma and valid driver’s license required.
Physical Therapist (Per Diem)
- Employer: Calvary Hospital
- Location: Bronx, NY
- Type: Per diem
- Pay: $70/hour
Per diem PT in a renowned palliative care hospital, working with advanced cancer and terminally ill patients. Requires NY PT license and at least 1 year of experience.
Dentist – General (Allerton)
- Employer: The Smilist Dental (confidential posting)
- Location: Allerton, Bronx, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $250,000 – $400,000/year
Modern, fully digital general practice with CE, mentorship, and full benefits. Great for a DDS/DMD who wants high earning potential in a busy Bronx office.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings they don’t always list in one place.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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