The Bronx has some solid education jobs right now, from libraries to independent schools to tech training. Good mix of full-time careers and part-time roles if you’re building experience.

Employer: The New York Public Library

The New York Public Library Location: Bronx, NY (Pelham Parkway – Van Nest Library)

Salary: $70,393/year

Type: Full-time, 35 hours/week

Deadline: November 20, 2026

Work with adults on book discussions, author talks, tech classes, and more. Great fit if you have an ALA-accredited MLIS, a NY Public Librarian’s Certificate, and want to build community programs in a busy neighborhood branch.

Employer: Riverdale Country School

Riverdale Country School Location: Bronx, NY

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Join a Lower School art team with small classes (about 20 students) and strong support from a Head Teacher. Ideal for early-career educators with a bachelor’s degree who want hands-on classroom experience plus ongoing professional development, benefits, and transit shuttles.

Employer: Riverdale Country School

Riverdale Country School Location: Bronx, NY

Salary: Based on Associate Teacher salary scale (experience-based)

Type: Full-time

Work alongside a Head Teacher with a homebase class, focusing on small-group and 1:1 instruction. Good for newer teachers with a bachelor’s degree, looking for 3 years max of mentored experience plus strong health, retirement, PD, and time-off benefits.

Employer: The New York Public Library

The New York Public Library Location: High Bridge Library, Bronx, NY

Salary: $17.00/hour

Type: Part-time, ~14 hours/week (evenings & Saturdays)

Perfect starter job if you’re currently a student and love books. You’ll shelve materials, help patrons, support events, and can join the Library Page Fellowship Program for coaching, training, and career exploration.

(Note: Another High Bridge Library Page posting listed is the same role; this is the most complete version.)

Employer: The Knowledge House (TKH)

The Knowledge House (TKH) Location: Bronx, NY (Hybrid)

Salary: $27.50/hour, ~25 hours/week

Type: Part-time (Hybrid)

Support adult learners in Data Analytics across TKH programs, including evening classes. Great if you know SQL, Python, data viz, and stats, and want to teach, run labs, grade work, and offer 1:1 support while helping build a more diverse tech workforce.

Employer: Commonpoint Queens – Bronx Center

Location: 1665 Hoe Ave, Bronx, NY 10460

Salary: $25/hour

Type: Part-time, Saturdays 4:00–9:00 pm, In-person

Lead basketball drills, scrimmages, and games for youth in the Saturday Night Lights program. Good for someone with basketball coaching or youth recreation experience who wants to mentor kids and keep them active in a safe, structured setting.

If something here looks right for you, click through, check the requirements, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.