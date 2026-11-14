The Bronx has some solid front-line roles open right now, from beauty and jewelry sales to weekend admissions work. Good mix of full-time and part-time if you like talking to people and staying busy.

Employer: Sephora

Sephora Location: Bay Plaza, 2146 Bartow Ave, Bronx, NY 10475

Type: Full-time, hourly (30–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $28.00 – $32.00 per hour

Lead store operations, inventory, and visual merchandising while coaching a team to deliver top-tier customer service. Great fit if you have 2+ years leadership in retail/hospitality, like fast-paced work, and want strong benefits and growth at a major beauty brand.

Employer: Oscar Stone

Oscar Stone Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes competitive pay + commission)

Help customers with jewelry purchases, promote store services, and keep the sales floor looking sharp. Good for outgoing people with some sales/retail experience who want commission potential and room to grow with an expanding company.

Employer: ABC Training Center

Location: Bronx, NY 10468

Type: Part-time, weekends only (Sat & Sun, 9 AM–4 PM)

Pay: $19.00 – $21.00 per hour

Be the first contact for future students—answer calls, explain programs, and process enrollments. Great side job if you’re bilingual (English/Spanish) with customer service/sales experience and want steady weekend hours plus benefits like health insurance, 401(k), and PTO.

Employer: Five Below

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Part-time, hourly

Pay: Starting at $17.50 per hour

Help run the store: support the crew, open/close, handle cash, and keep shelves stocked and tidy. Nice step up if you have 1+ year of management experience, like a fun, high-energy store, and want leadership duties without a full manager title.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; retail and customer service spots in the Bronx tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.