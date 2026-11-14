The Bronx has steady demand right now for people who keep buildings safe, clean, and running well. Here are a few solid options, from janitorial to city jobs to higher-paid HVAC work.

Employer: THE CREW / TCG Cleaning

THE CREW / TCG Cleaning Location: Bronx, NY (school site)

(school site) Type: Full-time (about 30–35 hrs/week )

(about ) Pay: $17.00 – $19.00 per hour

Schedule: Mon–Sat, 5:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Benefits: 401(k), paid sick time / paid time off

This role is all about keeping a school clean and safe: floors, bathrooms, trash, windows, and minor maintenance. Good fit if you have 3+ years janitorial experience, can handle closing the building, and want steady evening hours.

Employer: NYC Dept. of Parks & Recreation

Location: Bronx, NY (Van Cortlandt Park, W 242nd St)

Type: Full-time, Civil Service

Salary range: $57,994 – $62,325 per year

Category: Building Operations & Maintenance

City role doing pest inspection and control in parks, playgrounds, and facilities. Comes with city benefits (health care, pension, training, recreation center membership) and may qualify for Public Service Loan Forgiveness. Requires a NY Certified Commercial Pesticide Applicator (7A) license; driver’s license may be needed.

Employer: Verizon

Location: Bronx, NY

Type: Full-time, onsite

Scheduled hours: 40 hrs/week, typically Mon–Fri, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. (plus possible OT)

Weekly wage range (NY): $806.50 – $2,245.50 (depending on experience & location)

Hands-on role running and repairing heating, AC, refrigeration, and building controls. You’ll handle inspections, electrical controls, and heavy equipment, and may work some evenings/weekends. Needs NY Q-01 refrigeration license, EPA Universal certification, and a valid driver’s license.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.