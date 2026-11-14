📅 Oxford MS: Conferences, Early Dismissal & Student Events Here’s what’s coming up at Oxford Academy Middle School: Nov 13 : End of the 10-week marking period / end of the quarter. Report cards will be sent through ParentSquare .

: End of the / end of the quarter. Report cards will be sent through . Nov 14 : Craft & Vendor Fair with a Youth-Entrepreneur section for students in grades 5–12 . Interested families should email rjohnson@oxac.org for the sign-up form and details.

: with a section for students in . Interested families should email for the sign-up form and details. Nov 19 & 20: Parent-teacher conferences. Students are dismissed at 11:30 a.m. both days. Key academics & tests (highlights): 5th grade : Independent reading outline due Dec 18 ; Social Studies vocab quiz & unit test on Nov 23 ; Science vocab quiz Nov 17 .

: Independent reading outline due ; Social Studies vocab quiz & unit test on ; Science vocab quiz . 6th grade : Bud, Not Buddy final assessment next week; Social Studies test Nov 17 and vocab quiz Nov 23 ; Science vocab quiz Nov 17 .

: Bud, Not Buddy final assessment next week; Social Studies test and vocab quiz ; Science vocab quiz . 7th–8th grade: 8th grade reading page check Nov 18; 8th grade Science Intro to Chemistry quiz Nov 17. For guidance or supplies, contact KStarkSp@oxac.org or call (607) 843-7185 ext. 2518. Principal’s office: 607-843-2025 ext. 2522.

More Info: OXFORD ACADEMY & CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT -