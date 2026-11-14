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📅 Oxford Middle School: Conferences, early dismissal & Nov events
13 days ago
📅 Oxford MS: Conferences, Early Dismissal & Student Events
Here’s what’s coming up at Oxford Academy Middle School:
- Nov 13: End of the 10-week marking period / end of the quarter. Report cards will be sent through ParentSquare.
- Nov 14: Craft & Vendor Fair with a Youth-Entrepreneur section for students in grades 5–12. Interested families should email rjohnson@oxac.org for the sign-up form and details.
- Nov 19 & 20: Parent-teacher conferences. Students are dismissed at 11:30 a.m. both days.
Key academics & tests (highlights):
- 5th grade: Independent reading outline due Dec 18; Social Studies vocab quiz & unit test on Nov 23; Science vocab quiz Nov 17.
- 6th grade: Bud, Not Buddy final assessment next week; Social Studies test Nov 17 and vocab quiz Nov 23; Science vocab quiz Nov 17.
- 7th–8th grade: 8th grade reading page check Nov 18; 8th grade Science Intro to Chemistry quiz Nov 17.
For guidance or supplies, contact KStarkSp@oxac.org or call (607) 843-7185 ext. 2518. Principal’s office: 607-843-2025 ext. 2522.
More Info: OXFORD ACADEMY & CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT -
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