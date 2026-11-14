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🏛️ Clay Planning Board: Warehouses, Equestrian Center & More
🏛️ Clay Planning Board: Warehouses, Equestrian Center & More
The Town of Clay Planning Board will meet on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 7:30 PM in the Clay Town Hall meeting room, with a discussion session at 7:00 PM in the conference room. The meeting will start with the Pledge of Allegiance and a vote to approve the minutes from the last meeting.
Below is a plain-language rundown of what’s on the agenda.
New Public Hearings (New Business)
Contractor’s Service Yard on Buckley Road
- Case #2026-075 – Special Permit
- Applicant: JALAC LLC
- Location: 4650 Buckley Road (former trucking facility)
- Zoning: Industrial 1 (I-1)
- Request: Permission to run a Contractor’s Service Yard (storage/operations area for a contractor) at the old trucking site.
- SEQR (environmental review): Required, decision not made yet.
- Adjournments: None so far.
Site Changes for the Same Buckley Road Yard
- Case #2026-076 – Amended Site Plan
- Applicant: JALAC LLC
- Location: Same 4650 Buckley Road site
- Zoning: I-1
- Request: Change the existing site layout to fit the new Contractor’s Service Yard use.
- SEQR: Required, decision pending.
- Adjournments: None.
Tocco Villagio Mixed-Use PDD Amendment on Route 31
- Case #2026-078 – Zone Change & PDD Amendment
- Applicant: Tocco Villagio III LLC
- Location: 5509 State Route 31, Tax ID #051.-01-01.0
- Request: Change zoning from RA-100 (Residential Agricultural) to PDD (Planned Development District) and modify the existing Tocco Villagio PDD to allow mixed use.
- Size: This parcel is about 0.54 acres; together with other PDD parcels (051.-01-02.1, 051.-01-02.4, 051.-02-01.0), the total PDD area is about 40.62 acres.
- SEQR: Required, decision pending.
- Adjournments: None.
Park Ridge Commercial Park Subdivision – Preliminary Plat
- Case #2026-082
- Applicant: Treeline Manor 2026, LLC
- Location: 8233 Park Ridge Path
- Zoning: Office (O-2)
- Request: Split one lot into three lots for financing purposes.
- SEQR: Required, decision pending.
- Adjournments: None.
Battery Energy Storage on Goguen Drive
- Case #2026-084 – Carson Power BESS Special Permit
- Applicant: Wetzel BESS A&B LLC
- Location: 7846 and 7850 Goguen Drive
- Zoning: I-1
- Request: Special Permit to allow Tier 3 Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) equipment.
- SEQR: Required, decision pending.
- Adjournments: None.
Warehouse Improvements on Henry Clay Blvd (Southern Building)
- Case #2026-085 – Amended Site Plan
- Applicant: Ironhorn Enterprises
- Location: 7245 Henry Clay Blvd
- Zoning: I-1
- Request: Add new loading docks and expand pavement on the south side of the southern building, plus related site work, to meet tenant needs.
- SEQR: Required, decision pending.
- Adjournments: None.
Electronic Message Sign at Clay Marketplace
- Case #2026-089 – Special Permit
- Applicant: Charles Signs Inc. / QP2 Properties LLC
- Location: 4591 State Route 31
- Zoning: PDD
- Request: Special Permit for an electronic message sign on a freestanding sign.
- SEQR: Required, decision pending.
- Adjournments: None.
Public Hearings – Old Business (Ongoing Cases)
Northern Credit Union on West Taft Road
- Case #2025-037 – Site Plan
- Location: 5004–5008 West Taft Road (lots 116.1-01-04.1 and 116.1-01-05.0)
- Zoning: O-2
- Request: Build a 3,100 sq. ft. credit union with drive-thru ATMs.
- SEQR: Required, decision pending.
- Adjournments: 16 times.
Clay Equestrian Center on Black Creek Road
- Case #2025-054 – Site Plan
- Location: 9605 Black Creek Road
- Zoning: RA-100
- Request: Develop a 30,000 sq. ft. barn for horse boarding and training, with 18–20 stalls, two attached staff housing units, parking, septic, grading, stormwater facilities, and other site work.
- Disturbance area: About 5.2 acres of an 87-acre (+/-) parcel.
- SEQR: Required, decision pending.
- Adjournments: 10 times.
Amazon Warehouse on Morgan Road – Site Plan
- Case #2026-058 – Site Plan
- Location: 7526 and 7546 Morgan Road
- Zoning: I-1
- Request: Build a new 234,300 sq. ft. (+/-) warehouse with parking.
- SEQR: Required, decision pending.
- Adjournments: 4 times.
Ferguson Warehouse Improvements (Northwest Portion)
- Case #2026-066 – Amended Site Plan
- Location: 7245 Henry Clay Blvd
- Zoning: I-1
- Request: Exterior changes for a new warehouse tenant in the northwest part of the parcel, including more parking, additional ramps, and fencing.
- SEQR: Required, decision pending.
- Adjournments: 2 times.
Amazon Warehouse Subdivision – Preliminary Plat
- Case #2026-072
- Location: 7526 and 7546 Morgan Road
- Zoning: I-1
- Request: Reconfigure lots so a new warehouse can be built on the southern portion of the current lot.
- SEQR: Required, decision pending.
- Adjournments: 2 times.
Nissan Dealership Relocation on Route 31
- Case #2026-077 – Site Plan
- Applicant: Matthews Auto Group
- Location: 4155 State Route 31
- Zoning: Regional Commercial (RC-1)
- Request: Redevelop the site for an automobile dealership.
- Town Board Special Permits:
- Motor Vehicle Service – approved October 5, 2026
- Motor Vehicle Sales – approved in 2019
- SEQR: Required, decision pending.
- Adjournments: 1 time.
EquipmentShare Fuel Island on Dey Road
- Case #2026-081 – Site Plan
- Applicant: EquipmentShare.com Inc.
- Location: 4708 Dey Road
- Zoning: I-1
- Request: Add an onsite fuel island for private fueling of construction equipment and fleet vehicles, plus an accessory laydown yard.
- SEQR: Required, decision pending.
- Adjournments: 1 time.
Non-Public Hearing Items (Board Discussion Only)
Park Ridge Commercial Park – Final Plat
- Case #2026-083
- Location: 8233 Park Ridge Path
- Zoning: O-2
- Request: Final approval to subdivide one lot into three lots for financing purposes.
- SEQR: Required, decision pending.
- Adjournments: None.
Amazon Warehouse Subdivision – Final Plat
- Case #2026-086
- Location: 7526 and 7546 Morgan Road
- Zoning: I-1
- Request: Final approval to reconfigure lots to allow the new warehouse on the southern portion of the site.
- SEQR: Required, decision pending.
- Adjournments: None.
There are no closed hearings, no sign cases beyond the Clay Marketplace item, and no work session items listed.
Next Meeting & Future Cases
- The next Planning Board meeting is set for December 9.
- No brand-new forthcoming cases are listed yet.
Adjourned Agenda for December 9:
- Case #2025-003 – Fisher Service Yard, 4593 Wetzel Road (Site Plan)
- Case #2025-004 – Fisher Service Yard, 4593 Wetzel Road (Special Permit)
- Case #2026-051 – Amazon Drones, 7211 Morgan Road (Amended Site Plan)
The agenda ends with a reminder: if your case has been adjourned, it is your responsibility as the applicant to submit all revised materials by the filing deadline listed in the Planning Board Calendar for the meeting where you want to be heard. Missing that deadline can lead to more adjournments. Applicants are advised to contact the Planning Department for help with schedules and how to submit updated plans.
More Info: https://townofclayny.gov/sites/default/files/2026-...
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