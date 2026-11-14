🏛️ Clay Planning Board: Warehouses, Equestrian Center & More

The Town of Clay Planning Board will meet on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 7:30 PM in the Clay Town Hall meeting room, with a discussion session at 7:00 PM in the conference room. The meeting will start with the Pledge of Allegiance and a vote to approve the minutes from the last meeting.

Below is a plain-language rundown of what’s on the agenda.

New Public Hearings (New Business)

Contractor’s Service Yard on Buckley Road Case #2026-075 – Special Permit

Applicant: JALAC LLC

JALAC LLC Location: 4650 Buckley Road (former trucking facility)

(former trucking facility) Zoning: Industrial 1 (I-1)

Request: Permission to run a Contractor’s Service Yard (storage/operations area for a contractor) at the old trucking site.

Permission to run a (storage/operations area for a contractor) at the old trucking site. SEQR (environmental review): Required, decision not made yet.

Required, decision not made yet. Adjournments: None so far. Site Changes for the Same Buckley Road Yard Case #2026-076 – Amended Site Plan

Applicant: JALAC LLC

JALAC LLC Location: Same 4650 Buckley Road site

Same site Zoning: I-1

Request: Change the existing site layout to fit the new Contractor’s Service Yard use.

Change the existing site layout to fit the new Contractor’s Service Yard use. SEQR: Required, decision pending.

Required, decision pending. Adjournments: None. Tocco Villagio Mixed-Use PDD Amendment on Route 31 Case #2026-078 – Zone Change & PDD Amendment

Applicant: Tocco Villagio III LLC

Tocco Villagio III LLC Location: 5509 State Route 31 , Tax ID #051.-01-01.0

, Request: Change zoning from RA-100 (Residential Agricultural) to PDD (Planned Development District) and modify the existing Tocco Villagio PDD to allow mixed use .

Change zoning from to and modify the existing to allow . Size: This parcel is about 0.54 acres ; together with other PDD parcels ( 051.-01-02.1, 051.-01-02.4, 051.-02-01.0 ), the total PDD area is about 40.62 acres .

This parcel is about ; together with other PDD parcels ( ), the total PDD area is about . SEQR: Required, decision pending.

Required, decision pending. Adjournments: None. Park Ridge Commercial Park Subdivision – Preliminary Plat Case #2026-082

Applicant: Treeline Manor 2026, LLC

Treeline Manor 2026, LLC Location: 8233 Park Ridge Path

Zoning: Office (O-2)

Request: Split one lot into three lots for financing purposes .

Split for . SEQR: Required, decision pending.

Required, decision pending. Adjournments: None. Battery Energy Storage on Goguen Drive Case #2026-084 – Carson Power BESS Special Permit

Applicant: Wetzel BESS A&B LLC

Wetzel BESS A&B LLC Location: 7846 and 7850 Goguen Drive

Zoning: I-1

Request: Special Permit to allow Tier 3 Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) equipment.

Special Permit to allow equipment. SEQR: Required, decision pending.

Required, decision pending. Adjournments: None. Warehouse Improvements on Henry Clay Blvd (Southern Building) Case #2026-085 – Amended Site Plan

Applicant: Ironhorn Enterprises

Ironhorn Enterprises Location: 7245 Henry Clay Blvd

Zoning: I-1

Request: Add new loading docks and expand pavement on the south side of the southern building , plus related site work, to meet tenant needs.

Add and on the , plus related site work, to meet tenant needs. SEQR: Required, decision pending.

Required, decision pending. Adjournments: None. Electronic Message Sign at Clay Marketplace Case #2026-089 – Special Permit

Applicant: Charles Signs Inc. / QP2 Properties LLC

Charles Signs Inc. / QP2 Properties LLC Location: 4591 State Route 31

Zoning: PDD

Request: Special Permit for an electronic message sign on a freestanding sign .

Special Permit for an on a . SEQR: Required, decision pending.

Required, decision pending. Adjournments: None.

Public Hearings – Old Business (Ongoing Cases)

Northern Credit Union on West Taft Road Case #2025-037 – Site Plan

Location: 5004–5008 West Taft Road (lots 116.1-01-04.1 and 116.1-01-05.0 )

(lots and ) Zoning: O-2

Request: Build a 3,100 sq. ft. credit union with drive-thru ATMs .

Build a with . SEQR: Required, decision pending.

Required, decision pending. Adjournments: 16 times. Clay Equestrian Center on Black Creek Road Case #2025-054 – Site Plan

Location: 9605 Black Creek Road

Zoning: RA-100

Request: Develop a 30,000 sq. ft. barn for horse boarding and training , with 18–20 stalls , two attached staff housing units , parking, septic, grading, stormwater facilities, and other site work.

Develop a for , with , , parking, septic, grading, stormwater facilities, and other site work. Disturbance area: About 5.2 acres of an 87-acre (+/-) parcel.

About of an parcel. SEQR: Required, decision pending.

Required, decision pending. Adjournments: 10 times. Amazon Warehouse on Morgan Road – Site Plan Case #2026-058 – Site Plan

Location: 7526 and 7546 Morgan Road

Zoning: I-1

Request: Build a new 234,300 sq. ft. (+/-) warehouse with parking.

Build a new warehouse with parking. SEQR: Required, decision pending.

Required, decision pending. Adjournments: 4 times. Ferguson Warehouse Improvements (Northwest Portion) Case #2026-066 – Amended Site Plan

Location: 7245 Henry Clay Blvd

Zoning: I-1

Request: Exterior changes for a new warehouse tenant in the northwest part of the parcel, including more parking , additional ramps , and fencing .

Exterior changes for a new warehouse tenant in the part of the parcel, including , , and . SEQR: Required, decision pending.

Required, decision pending. Adjournments: 2 times. Amazon Warehouse Subdivision – Preliminary Plat Case #2026-072

Location: 7526 and 7546 Morgan Road

Zoning: I-1

Request: Reconfigure lots so a new warehouse can be built on the southern portion of the current lot.

Reconfigure lots so a new warehouse can be built on the of the current lot. SEQR: Required, decision pending.

Required, decision pending. Adjournments: 2 times. Nissan Dealership Relocation on Route 31 Case #2026-077 – Site Plan

Applicant: Matthews Auto Group

Matthews Auto Group Location: 4155 State Route 31

Zoning: Regional Commercial (RC-1)

Request: Redevelop the site for an automobile dealership .

Redevelop the site for an . Town Board Special Permits: Motor Vehicle Service – approved October 5, 2026 Motor Vehicle Sales – approved in 2019

SEQR: Required, decision pending.

Required, decision pending. Adjournments: 1 time. EquipmentShare Fuel Island on Dey Road Case #2026-081 – Site Plan

Applicant: EquipmentShare.com Inc.

EquipmentShare.com Inc. Location: 4708 Dey Road

Zoning: I-1

Request: Add an onsite fuel island for private fueling of construction equipment and fleet vehicles, plus an accessory laydown yard .

Add an for private fueling of construction equipment and fleet vehicles, plus an . SEQR: Required, decision pending.

Required, decision pending. Adjournments: 1 time.

Non-Public Hearing Items (Board Discussion Only)

Park Ridge Commercial Park – Final Plat Case #2026-083

Location: 8233 Park Ridge Path

Zoning: O-2

Request: Final approval to subdivide one lot into three lots for financing purposes.

Final approval to for financing purposes. SEQR: Required, decision pending.

Required, decision pending. Adjournments: None. Amazon Warehouse Subdivision – Final Plat Case #2026-086

Location: 7526 and 7546 Morgan Road

Zoning: I-1

Request: Final approval to reconfigure lots to allow the new warehouse on the southern portion of the site.

Final approval to to allow the new warehouse on the of the site. SEQR: Required, decision pending.

Required, decision pending. Adjournments: None.

There are no closed hearings, no sign cases beyond the Clay Marketplace item, and no work session items listed.

Next Meeting & Future Cases

The next Planning Board meeting is set for December 9 .

. No brand-new forthcoming cases are listed yet.

Adjourned Agenda for December 9:

Case #2025-003 – Fisher Service Yard, 4593 Wetzel Road (Site Plan)

Case #2025-004 – Fisher Service Yard, 4593 Wetzel Road (Special Permit)

Case #2026-051 – Amazon Drones, 7211 Morgan Road (Amended Site Plan)

The agenda ends with a reminder: if your case has been adjourned, it is your responsibility as the applicant to submit all revised materials by the filing deadline listed in the Planning Board Calendar for the meeting where you want to be heard. Missing that deadline can lead to more adjournments. Applicants are advised to contact the Planning Department for help with schedules and how to submit updated plans.