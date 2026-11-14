⚠️ Microsoft email issues may affect school messages

Port Washington’s district email service is currently available, but Microsoft is still reporting problems with Exchange Online and other Microsoft 365 services.

This means you may still see intermittent issues sending or receiving email with the schools.

For now, if you have an urgent matter, please call your child’s school by telephone, rather than relying on email.

The Technology Department is actively monitoring the situation and will share more updates as needed.

Signed, Ryan K. Meloni, Executive Director of Technology