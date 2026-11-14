📢 World Diabetes Day: NY landmarks go blue, get screened

On Saturday, November 14, major New York State landmarks like 1WTC, Niagara Falls, Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, Grand Central Terminal, and others will be lit blue for World Diabetes Day and Diabetes Awareness Month.

The New York State Department of Health is using this day to urge New Yorkers to get screened for prediabetes. A new state report shows diagnosed prediabetes in adults rose from 8.8% in 2014 to 14.0% in 2024.

Prediabetes can lead to type 2 diabetes, which raises the risk of kidney disease, heart disease, and stroke. Screening and healthy habits like a balanced diet and regular physical activity can help prevent or delay type 2 diabetes.

Support available statewide:

National Diabetes Prevention Program (National DPP) lifestyle change programs – covered for Medicaid and Medicare members.

lifestyle change programs – covered for and members. Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support (DSMES) programs for the 1.9 million adults (12.3%) in NY diagnosed with diabetes.

Residents can use the linked tools to check National DPP eligibility and find a nearby DSMES program.