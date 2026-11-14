📅 November community events in Hastings-on-Hudson

Here are several Village events coming up in November 2026 in Hastings-on-Hudson:

Farmer’s Market – Saturday, November 14, 2026, 8:30 AM–1 PM

– Harvest Moon Ball – Saturday, November 14, 2026, 6 PM

– Hastings Take It or Leave It Garage (TILI) – Sunday, November 15, 2026, 11 AM–3 PM

– Senior Thanksgiving Luncheon – Tuesday, November 17, 2026, 12 PM

– Pizza with a Cop – Wednesday, November 18, 2026, 5–7 PM

– Senior Thursday – Thursday, November 19, 2026

All events are in the Village of Hastings-on-Hudson; specific venues aren’t listed on this notice.

For more details on locations or how to join in, visit www.hohny.gov.