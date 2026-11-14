📢 Pediatricians add substance-use talks to kids’ checkups

Pediatricians at UVM Health – Central Vermont Medical Center are now working with the Central Vermont Prevention Coalition and SAMHSA’s “Talk. They Hear You.” campaign to help families talk with kids about substance use.

At annual well-child visits, doctors will include age-appropriate conversations about substances and health. The goal is for kids to hear accurate information from trusted adults before they get it elsewhere.

Parents don’t need to be experts. Program staff encourage many small talks instead of one big, serious conversation:

With younger kids, focus on how things like cleaning products, medicines, alcohol, and other substances can make you sick if used the wrong way.

can make you sick if used the wrong way. Remind kids that what you put in your body affects your health.

Pediatricians are there to support parents and caregivers and help them feel more confident continuing these talks at home.