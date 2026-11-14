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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in City Of Rochester Today
Rochester neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you need home gear or kids’ stuff, these local freebies might be a great fit.
Complete Used Gas Fireplace Burner Assembly with Components
Item: Complete used gas fireplace burner assembly with attached components and gas fireplace log set
Location: Browncroft, Rochester, NY
Source: nextdoor.com
This is a full gas fireplace setup being given away as one unit. The owner replaced it because the pilot light was not staying on. They were told it may just need to be cleaned, but chose to buy a new set instead.
Included parts (all together, not separated):
- Ceramic logs
- Burner assembly
- Grate
- Ignition control
- Fireplace control knob
- Remote controller
The poster notes: Will not separate components, so you’ll need to take the whole set.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Disney Play Tent
Item: Disney play tent
Location: Rustic Village, Rochester, NY
Source: nextdoor.com
Colorful Disney-themed play tent with popular characters, great for indoor play. A fun free item for kids who like pretend play and cozy reading spots.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Foambesty Pack n Play Mattress
Item: Foambesty Pack n Play Mattress in carrying case
Location: Pleasant Way – Sea Breeze, Rochester, NY
Source: nextdoor.com
Free to a good home: a Foambesty Pack n Play mattress that comes with its carrying case. It’s meant to add extra cushion to standard pack and plays. The poster notes it has a small stain but is very clean.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in City Of Rochester tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.