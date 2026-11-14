Rochester neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you need home gear or kids’ stuff, these local freebies might be a great fit.

Item: Complete used gas fireplace burner assembly with attached components and gas fireplace log set

Location: Browncroft, Rochester, NY

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a full gas fireplace setup being given away as one unit. The owner replaced it because the pilot light was not staying on. They were told it may just need to be cleaned, but chose to buy a new set instead.

Included parts (all together, not separated):

Ceramic logs

Burner assembly

Grate

Ignition control

Fireplace control knob

Remote controller

The poster notes: Will not separate components, so you’ll need to take the whole set.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Disney play tent

Location: Rustic Village, Rochester, NY

Source: nextdoor.com

Colorful Disney-themed play tent with popular characters, great for indoor play. A fun free item for kids who like pretend play and cozy reading spots.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Foambesty Pack n Play Mattress in carrying case

Location: Pleasant Way – Sea Breeze, Rochester, NY

Source: nextdoor.com

Free to a good home: a Foambesty Pack n Play mattress that comes with its carrying case. It’s meant to add extra cushion to standard pack and plays. The poster notes it has a small stain but is very clean.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in City Of Rochester tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.