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Broadalbin
📅 Finding Nemo KIDS musical at B-P, Nov. 20–21
12 days ago
📅 Finding Nemo KIDS musical coming to B-P
B-P Performing Arts is putting on Disney’s “Finding Nemo KIDS” at the Broadalbin-Perth Elementary School big gymnasium.
There will be two performances:
- Friday, Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets cost $12 at the door. If you buy online ahead of time, tickets are $10 each plus processing fees (total $12 per ticket).
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at our.show/bpperformingartsnemo. Organizers are working to add extra seating because interest is high, so it’s a good idea to grab your tickets early if you plan to go.
More Info: Tickets on sale for B-P Performing Arts' 'Finding ...
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