📅 Finding Nemo KIDS musical coming to B-P

B-P Performing Arts is putting on Disney’s “Finding Nemo KIDS” at the Broadalbin-Perth Elementary School big gymnasium.

There will be two performances:

Friday, Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $12 at the door. If you buy online ahead of time, tickets are $10 each plus processing fees (total $12 per ticket).

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at our.show/bpperformingartsnemo. Organizers are working to add extra seating because interest is high, so it’s a good idea to grab your tickets early if you plan to go.