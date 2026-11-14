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📢 B-P names November Most Valuable Patriots
📢 Broadalbin-Perth honors November MVP staff
Broadalbin-Perth Central School District has named two staff members as its November Most Valuable Patriots:
Anna Kittredge, Family & Consumer Sciences teacher at B-P Middle School – Nominated by a current student for teaching important cooking skills, encouraging students to try new things, and helping them build confidence they can use beyond the classroom.
Ashley Mannino, first-year teaching assistant at B-P Primary School – Nominated by a parent for her welcoming personality and genuine care for first- and second-grade students, especially during morning arrival and afternoon dismissal, where she greets children with a smile and helps them in and out of vehicles.
Through B-P’s MVP program, two district employees are recognized each month and each winner receives a B-P Yeti mug.
Any member of the school community can submit a nomination online for future MVP awards.
More Info: B-P announces November Most Valuable Patriots | De...
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