📢 Broadalbin-Perth honors November MVP staff

Broadalbin-Perth Central School District has named two staff members as its November Most Valuable Patriots:

Anna Kittredge , Family & Consumer Sciences teacher at B-P Middle School – Nominated by a current student for teaching important cooking skills, encouraging students to try new things, and helping them build confidence they can use beyond the classroom.

Ashley Mannino, first-year teaching assistant at B-P Primary School – Nominated by a parent for her welcoming personality and genuine care for first- and second-grade students, especially during morning arrival and afternoon dismissal, where she greets children with a smile and helps them in and out of vehicles.

Through B-P’s MVP program, two district employees are recognized each month and each winner receives a B-P Yeti mug.

Any member of the school community can submit a nomination online for future MVP awards.