📅 Free watercolor class for teens and adults in Geneva

Try watercolor painting at the Dove Block Project with artist Bernadette Bos on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 12:30 PM.

The class is free, but registration is required and space is limited to 15 participants.

Details:

Ages 15 and up

Location: 465 Exchange Street, Geneva, NY 14456

All materials are provided, but you can bring your own small watercolor kit if you prefer.

If you’re interested, be sure to sign up early so you don’t miss a spot.