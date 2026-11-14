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Geneva
📅 Free watercolor class with Bernadette Bos, ages 15+
12 days ago
📅 Free watercolor class for teens and adults in Geneva
Try watercolor painting at the Dove Block Project with artist Bernadette Bos on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 12:30 PM.
The class is free, but registration is required and space is limited to 15 participants.
Details:
- Ages 15 and up
- Location: 465 Exchange Street, Geneva, NY 14456
- All materials are provided, but you can bring your own small watercolor kit if you prefer.
If you’re interested, be sure to sign up early so you don’t miss a spot.
More Info: Calendar • Dove Block Project: Watercolor with Ber...
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