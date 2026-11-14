⚠️ Soccer Fest opening moved to June 14

Because of bad weather, the Soccer Fest opening ceremony has been rescheduled to June 14. If you were planning to attend, please update your calendar with the new date.

This notice appears on the White Plains Public Library site, which also lists several events on Saturday, November 14, 2026 (Citizenship Classes, ESL, movie screening, crafts, and more), plus regular library hours:

Mon–Thu: 10 am–9 pm

10 am–9 pm Friday: 10 am–6 pm

10 am–6 pm Saturday: 10 am–5 pm

10 am–5 pm Sunday: 1 pm–5 pm

For questions, you can contact the library at 914-422-1400, text WPPL to 66746, or email librarian@whiteplainslibrary.org.