📅 Plan an Epic NY Ski + City Winter Getaway

This guide lays out five winter trip ideas that mix skiing with big-name attractions across New York State:

Broadway & Catskills Ski: Hunter, Windham, Belleayre, Plattekill (all in the Catskills)

(all in the Catskills) Fly: JFK or LaGuardia

or Do: Broadway shows, SUMMIT One Vanderbilt , Rockefeller Center skating, Bryant Park Winter Village , The Met , Central Park .

, skating, , , . Special: NYC Winter Outing, Jan 2–Feb 11, 2027 with hotel, dining, Broadway, tour, and museum deals. Adirondack Olympics & High Peaks Ski: Whiteface (Wilmington), Gore (North Creek), Nordic at Mt Van Hoevenberg .

(Wilmington), (North Creek), Nordic at . Fly: Plattsburgh or Adirondack Regional .

or . Do: Lake Placid Olympic Center & Museum, Olympic ski jumps, dog sledding on Mirror Lake, The Wild Center Wild Lights (through February), Ausable Chasm Festival of Lights Nov 19, 2026–Jan 10, 2027, Lake George Winter Carnival weekends Feb 6–Mar 7, 2027. Finger Lakes – Bristol Mountain Ski: Bristol Mountain (Canandaigua).

(Canandaigua). Fly: Rochester or Syracuse .

or . Do: Strong Museum of Play, George Eastman Museum, Rochester food, Syracuse’s Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Landmark Theater, Destiny USA, Clinton Square skating, Canandaigua wine trail, spas, breweries, farm dining. Western NY Powder & Niagara Falls Ski: Kissing Bridge , Holiday Valley , Peek ’n Peak .

, , . Fly: Buffalo or Niagara Falls .

or . Do: Niagara Falls State Park in winter, Buffalo art and architecture, wings at Anchor Bar or Duff’s, Bills/Sabres games, Jamestown’s National Comedy Center and Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum. Greek Peak & Ithaca Gorges Ski: Greek Peak Mountain Resort (Cortland).

(Cortland). Fly: Ithaca Tompkins , Greater Binghamton , or Syracuse .

, , or . Do: Buttermilk Falls, Taughannock Falls State Park, Downtown Ithaca Commons, Six Mile Creek Vineyard, plus Greek Peak’s coaster, tubing, Nordic center, indoor water park, and spa.

Use this as a menu to pick your airport, mountain, and nearby sights, then book lodging and tickets around the listed dates if you want the special winter events.