📢 One-on-one Medicare help at your library

Have questions about Medicare or Medicare-related health insurance?

Volunteer Lynn Elinson from the Health Insurance Information, Counseling and Assistance Program (HIICAP) offers one-on-one counseling in the Young Adult Library on the lower level.

This service is for adults, and appointments are required.

To book a time, call the library at 631-549-4411 starting Nov. 6 and ask to schedule a Medicare counseling session.