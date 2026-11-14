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Huntington
📢 One-on-one Medicare counseling for adults
12 days ago
📢 One-on-one Medicare help at your library
Have questions about Medicare or Medicare-related health insurance?
Volunteer Lynn Elinson from the Health Insurance Information, Counseling and Assistance Program (HIICAP) offers one-on-one counseling in the Young Adult Library on the lower level.
This service is for adults, and appointments are required.
To book a time, call the library at 631-549-4411 starting Nov. 6 and ask to schedule a Medicare counseling session.
More Info: Medicare Counseling One-on-One | South Huntington ...
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