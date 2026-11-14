📢 Great Hollow students honor local veterans with art

Members of the Artistic Crafts Club at Great Hollow Middle School, led by Ms. Stebbins, created original drawings to honor Veterans Day.

Their artwork was entered into a Veterans Day-themed competition sponsored by Cona Elder Law Firm. This year’s theme, “These Colors Don’t Run,” focuses on the courage, dedication, and patriotism of our nation’s veterans. One winner will be chosen at each level — elementary, middle, and high school — and will receive a prize and an invitation to a special celebratory event.

After the competition, the students donated their artwork to the Long Island State Veterans Home at Stony Brook University, where it will be shared with and enjoyed by local veterans.