🎵 Schalmont students shine at NYSSMA Area All-State!

Schalmont is celebrating several High School musicians who performed in the NYS School Music Association (NYSSMA) Area All-State Festival this past weekend at Proctors Theatre.

Instrumental performers:

Madelyn Erschen

Gunner Foley

Gabriel Gareis

Anna Krenav

Joel Kushner

Lucy Reece

Choral performers:

Arianna Ellwood

Peter Gorman III

Sophia Marotta

Brenna Mickle

Abigail Rose

Justin Singh

Students were selected based on their exceptional scores at last spring’s NYSSMA Solo Festival, making this a prestigious honor.

Music Department Coordinator Mr. Christy shared that participating in Area All-State continues Schalmont’s tradition of musical excellence and thanked students, families, and the community for their support.