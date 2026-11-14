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Schalmont students honored at NYSSMA Area All-State
🎵 Schalmont students shine at NYSSMA Area All-State!
Schalmont is celebrating several High School musicians who performed in the NYS School Music Association (NYSSMA) Area All-State Festival this past weekend at Proctors Theatre.
Instrumental performers:
- Madelyn Erschen
- Gunner Foley
- Gabriel Gareis
- Anna Krenav
- Joel Kushner
- Lucy Reece
Choral performers:
- Arianna Ellwood
- Peter Gorman III
- Sophia Marotta
- Brenna Mickle
- Abigail Rose
- Justin Singh
Students were selected based on their exceptional scores at last spring’s NYSSMA Solo Festival, making this a prestigious honor.
Music Department Coordinator Mr. Christy shared that participating in Area All-State continues Schalmont’s tradition of musical excellence and thanked students, families, and the community for their support.
More Info: Sabres Perform at NYSSMA Festival - Schalmont
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