💰 $3M awarded to food & farm startups in Upstate NY

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the 2026 winners of the Grow-NY food and agriculture business competition.

Barnwell Bio, based in New York City, won the $1 million grand prize for its work analyzing the barn microbiome to help poultry and livestock producers better understand animal health risks and opportunities.

In total, seven startups from around the world will share $3 million in investments. Winners were chosen from 20 finalists who pitched at the two-day Grow-NY Summit in Rochester.

Each winning company must:

Grow jobs, partnerships, and operations in Grow-NY’s 22-county Upstate New York region

in Grow-NY’s Establish operations in the region for at least one year

Provide a modest equity stake to Cornell University to support future food and agriculture entrepreneurship programs.

This program supports regional strategies like CNY Rising, Finger Lakes Forward, and Southern Tier Soaring to boost local communities and the economy.